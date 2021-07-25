5 Upcoming Cars Launching In August 2021 – Tiago NRG To VW Taigun

Check out our list of the top five upcoming cars, which are slated to launch in the Indian market next month (August 2021)

Now that the lockdown is steadily lifting across India, the Indian automobile industry is driving smoothly on the path to recovery. Sales performance, especially in the domestic market, has been good for most manufacturers. A few carmakers are also planning to launch new models in our market soon, to expand their respective lineups.

Here, we have listed the top five vehicles that are slated to launch in the Indian market next month, ranging from CNG-powered Swift to BS6 Force Gurkha.

1. Honda Amaze Facelift

Honda Amaze is set to undergo a midlife facelift in India, and the updated model will launch in our market on August 17. We expect only minor changes to the exterior styling, which will help the vehicle look fresh. The interior design will likely remain unchanged, but a few additional features and equipment may be added to the car.

The forthcoming Amaze facelift will continue to offer the same two engine options as the current version. The first one will be a 1.2L petrol motor, with 90 PS and 110 Nm on tap. The second one is a 1.5L diesel mill, which belts out 100 PS and 200 Nm (80 PS and 160 Nm with CVT). Transmission options consist of a 6-speed manual and a CVT.

2. Volkswagen Taigun

Volkswagen is planning to launch a new midsize SUV in India, named Taigun. This upcoming SUV will reportedly enter mass production next month, and bookings are expected to open around mid-August. VW Taigun is based on the same ‘MQB A0 IN’ platform as the recently-launched Skoda Kushaq, but has a distinct exterior and interior design, and it will come loaded with a host of premium features.

The powertrain options will also be the same as the Kushaq – a 1.0-litre TSI petrol (115 PS/178 Nm) and a 1.5-litre TSI petrol (150 PS/250 Nm). A 6-speed MT will be available as standard, while automatic gearbox options will include a 6-speed AT on the 1.0L engine and a 7-speed DSG on the 1.5L engine.

3. Maruti Swift CNG

Maruti Suzuki is planning to expand its S-CNG range in the Indian market. We expect the manufacturer to introduce the CNG version of the Swift hatchback next month. The Swift CNG will likely only be available in the entry-level ‘Lxi’ trim.

Maruti Swift is powered by a 1.2-litre, naturally aspirated, inline-4 petrol motor, which belts out 90 PS and 113 Nm. Transmission options include a 5-speed MT and a 5-speed AMT. The CNG version will only be available with the manual gearbox, and power & torque figures will be lower when running on natural gas.

4. Force Gurkha BS6

Force Motors has confirmed that it would be launching the new-generation Gurkha this quarter. The SUV is expected to enter production next month, and launch is likely to happen before the end of August 2021. The new Force Gurkha will likely be powered by a 2.6-litre turbo-diesel engine (90 PS/260 Nm), mated to a 5-speed manual transmission.

The new Gurkha will offer features like LED headlamps and taillamps, a snorkel, alloy wheels, side steps, etc., while a roof carrier is expected to be an optional accessory. The SUV will likely offer a large touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control, and plenty of other convenience and comfort features as well.

5. 2021 Tata Tiago NRG

Tata Motors is planning to introduce a new car on August 4, but details about it are completely under wraps for now. The manufacturer has only stated that it would launch a “tough and sporty avatar of something which is seriously fun”. The Tiago is marketed with the ‘seriously fun’ tagline, which leads us to believe that this new model could be the BS6 Tiago NRG.

Tata Tiago NRG will be powered by the same 1.2-litre NA petrol engine (86 PS/113 Nm) as the regular Tiago. A 5-speed manual and a 5-speed AMT will likely be offered on the car. There will be changes to the exterior styling over the Tiago, like black cladding all around, and it would get increased ground clearance as well.