5 Upcoming Cars In November 2022 – Jeep, MG To Toyota

From MG Hector Facelift to the Jeep Grand Cherokee, as many as five new cars will soon make their Indian debut in November 2022

With the total sales figures recording the highest-ever sales in the country, many brands are gearing up to launch their new cars in the market. As many as five new cars are likely to be launched in the country in November 2022.

1. Jeep Grand Cherokee

Jeep will soon launch the new Grand Cherokee in India on November 11 to take on the rivals like the Mercedes GLE, BMW X5, and Land Rover Discovery. It will be the fourth SUV in the brand’s line-up to be manufactured locally and will only be offered with a 2.0L turbo petrol engine.

2. BYD Atto 3

The new Atto 3 will be the second offering in the brand’s line-up and will be offered with a 60.48 kWh battery pack that will offer it a claimed range of over 500 km on a single charge. This battery pack will power a front axle-mounted permanent magnet synchronous electric motor with a rated power output of 201 hp and 310 Nm of maximum torque.

3. Toyota Innova Hycross

The new Toyota Innova Hycross will soon make its global debut and will be sold alongside the present iteration of the Innova Crysta in the Indian market. It will be offered with strong hybrid engine options and will feature a lightweight monocoque platform with an FWD setup. The new Innova Hycross will boast an extremely premium and comfortable cabin.

4. Pravaig Electric SUV

The new Pravaig electric SUV will finally be unveiled in India on November 25, 2022. The SUV was first showcased in July 2020 and will be offered with a powerful powertrain and practical cabin. While the official details are yet to be shared, the new Pravaig electric SUV is likely to boast a claimed range of over 500 km on a single charge and will take on the rivals like the MG ZS EV and the Hyundai Kona electric SUV.

5. MG Hector Facelift

The new MG Hector facelift will be soon launched in the country with a long list of updates including a new front fascia, updated cabin, new features, and updated powertrain options. The new Hector facelift is also likely to be offered with ADAS safety tech and will arrive by the end of November 2022. It takes on the rivals like the Tata Harrier, Mahindra XUV700 and other premium midsize SUVs.