5 Upcoming Cars In H1 2022 – Toyota Hilux To Glanza Facelift

Plenty of new cars are set to launch in India soon, and here, we have listed the five most highly anticipated ones, slated to arrive in 2022

The Indian automobile industry is expecting to see a major sales recovery in 2022. Plenty of new vehicles are set to launch in our market this year, and the anticipation for them is quite high. Some carmakers in India have officially confirmed their upcoming models, while speculations about some others are flying around.

Here, we have listed the top seven upcoming cars that are slated to launch in the Indian market this year. This list doesn’t include SUVs, as they deserve a list of their own.

1. Toyota Glanza facelift

Maruti Suzuki recently launched the facelifted Baleno in India. The updated hatchback will make its way to Toyota’s lineup in our market, as the Glanza facelift, likely in the coming weeks.

The latter will be identical to Maruti’s updated premium hatchback, with the same equipment and features on offer. It will be powered by a 1.2L NA petrol engine, with 90 PS and 113 Nm on tap, and it will get idle start-stop system as standard.

2. Volkswagen Virtus

Volkswagen will soon unveil its Vento replacement for India, named Virtus, and teasers for it are already being released. VW Virtus will be mechanically similar to Skoda Slavia, based on the same ‘MQB A0 IN’ platform and offering the same powertrain options (1.0L turbo-petrol engine and 1.5L turbo-petrol engine).

3. Maruti Ertiga facelift, XL6 facelift

Maruti Ertiga and XL6 are also set to receive an update in the Indian market in the coming months, in the form of a minor facelift. The updated Ertiga will have a new front grille, while the updated XL6 will have restyled headlights and taillights as well. Mechanically, the MPV pair will remain completely unchanged though.

4. Toyota Hilux

Toyota officially unveiled the Hilux pickup truck in India earlier this year. The price reveal is set to happen in March this year, which is when Toyota Hilux will go on sale in our market officially. It will be powered by a 2.8L turbo-diesel engine, with 204 PS and 500 Nm (420 Nm on manual variants) on tap. It will be available in both rear-wheel-drive and four-wheel-drive configurations, and offroad features on offer will include a low-range gearbox, electronic differential locks (front and rear), etc.

5. Tata Altroz EV

Tata Altroz EV was showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo to a decent fanfare, but it has been lost in limbo since. Now that Tata Motors is aggressively planning to expand its EV lineup, the Altroz EV is expected to enter production soon. We expect the electric hatchback to make its official debut later this year.