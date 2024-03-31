5 Upcoming Brand New SUVs In The Coming Months

A host of new SUVs are scheduled for a launch in the Indian market this year; Thar 5-Door, Curvv, all-electric EV9 and more

Banking on the rising popularity of the SUVs in the Indian market, car manufacturers are preparing to launch a slew of new models which will help them to capture a larger market share as well as to capitalize on the SUV trend. In line with this, let’s have a look at the upcoming brand-new SUVs this year.

1. Citroen Basalt Coupe-SUV

Developed for the South African and Indian market, the Citroen Basalt Vision Concept was recently revealed and it will be launched in the domestic market in the second half of 2024. The test mule of the coupe-SUV has been spotted multiple times in India and it will be dubbed C3X. Based on the same platform as the C3 Aircross, it will be powered by a 1.2 litre turbo petrol engine putting out 110 bhp and 205 Nm of peak torque. In addition to the 6-speed manual, there will be a torque converter automatic gearbox on offer. The Citroen Basalt coupe-SUV will rival the likes of the upcoming Tata Curvv in the country.

2. Tata Curvv

Last showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024, the final production version of the Tata Curvv will soon be rolling on the Indian roads. Expected to launch around mid-2024, its EV guise will be followed by the launch of the conventionally powered Curvv. The exterior design of the Curvv sports a familiar front fascia, flush door handles, 18-inch alloy wheels and a sloping roofline. It will be powered by the familiar 1.5-litre turbo diesel engine from the Nexon along with the new 1.2-litre tGDi petrol engine. In India, the Curvv will rival the likes of the recently revealed Citroen C3X aka the Basalt Vision.

3. Kia EV9

The flagship electric SUV from Kia, the EV9 first debuted in India at the 2023 Auto Expo in its concept guise. The Korean carmaker has confirmed the launch of EV9 in the Indian market and it is slated for a debut this year i.e. 2024 as a part of the brand’s 2.0 strategy. The three-row SUV will sit above the EV6 in the company’s portfolio. Internationally, the EV9 comes in multiple powertrain options, including a RWD and AWD system. The WLTP claimed range of the Kia’s flagship electric SUV goes up to 541 kilometres on a single charge using a 99.8 kWh battery pack.

4. Mahindra Thar 5-Door Armada

Scheduled for a debut in India on August 15 this year, the Mahindra Thar Armada 5-Door will go into production around June. The upcoming Mahindra SUV will share the underpinnings from the Scorpio N. The latest spy images revealed that the top-spec model will sport 19-inch alloy wheels, a single-pane sunroof, front parking sensors, LED headlamps, a 10.25-inch infotainment system, a new steering wheel and more. The powertrain package will consist of the familiar 2.2-litre mHawk diesel and a 2.0-litre mStallion petrol engine, mated to the option of a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic transmission. The Thar Armada will only get a 4WD option at the time of launch and Mahindra could launch the RWD version at a later stage.

5. Toyota Taisor

Toyota is all set to launch the Maruti Suzuki Fronx-based Taisor in the Indian market on April 3. It will share the underpinning and powertrain with the Fronx. The Toyota Taisor will be powered by the familiar 1.2 litre K12C engine available with petrol and CNG fuel options along with the 1.0-litre BoosterJet turbo petrol motor. In terms of design, there will be subtle changes to the bumpers, front grille and alloy wheels. The interiors and equipment set will remain the same, minus some minor changes to the upholstery. In terms of pricing, expect the soon-to-be-launched Taisor to command a slight premium over its Maruti Suzuki counterpart.