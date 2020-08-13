5 Upcoming Bikes In India – Royal Enfield Meteor To Suzuki Intruder 250

Here, we discuss the top five upcoming motorcycles that are expected to launch in the Indian market soon

The Indian automobile market has been going through a tough time lately due to the pandemic, prompting many manufacturers to delay the launch of their new motorcycles. There are a few motorcycles that are yet to relaunch in their BS6 avatar, and there are a few brand new models waiting to launch as well. Here, we have a list of the top five new motorcycles that are expected to launch soon in India.

1. Royal Enfield Meteor

The upcoming Royal Enfield Meteor will be the replacement for the brand’s only true-blue cruiser, the Thunderbird. The Meteor was expected to launch earlier this year, but the pandemic and the subsequent market slowdown seem to have played a part in delaying its launch. The motorcycle has already been spied multiple times during road tests, and is expected to launch soon in the Indian market.

Powering the RE Meteor will be a brand new 350cc air-cooled powerplant, with a modern OHC layout instead of the pushrod-type architecture on the older engines. This motor will be paired to a 6-speed gearbox, probably with slipper clutch available as standard. The specifications are a complete mystery at this point, sadly, as the company hasn’t released any official figures yet.

2. Honda’s Upcoming 200cc Motorcycle

To capture the sporty commuter section of the motorcycle market, Honda is planning to launch a new 200cc bike in India, which will compete with the likes of Bajaj Pulsar 200NS and TVS Apache RTR200 4V. The motorcycle will focus on fuel-efficiency and ease of rideability, rather than out-right performance. It will have sharp styling though, probably along the lines of the X-Blade 160.

The engine will probably be an air-cooled unit, to keep costs down, and will be paired to a 5-speed gearbox. The power and torque figures are expected to soar around the 18 PS and 16 Nm mark. The bike will feature a fully-digital instrument cluster, and we expect the braking to be handled by a dual-disc setup, aided by a single-channel ABS.

3. Aprilia RS150

Recently, we’ve seen buyers show a lot of interest in entry-level sportsbikes, like the Yamaha YZF R15 and KTM RC125. Aprilia is expected to bring another contender in this segment, the RS150, to expand its budget line-up in India beyond scooters. Just like the competitors mentioned prior, the RS150 will have a leaned-forward riding position, to emphasise its sporty character.

The styling of the Aprilia RS150 will be identical to its younger sibling, the RS125, which is a popular beginner’s motorcycle in Europe. The bike will be powered by a liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine, which will deliver around 18 PS and 14 Nm of peak power and torque. The transmission will be a 6-speed unit, probably with a slipper clutch and even a quick shifter on-board.

4. Royal Enfield Hunter 250

Apart from the Meteor 350, another Royal Enfield has been spied testing extensively. This new motorcycle is speculated to be called the ‘Hunter’, and will be powered by a new 250cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine. The specifications are not known yet, but we expect it to have a similar power output to (or slightly lower than) its closest competitor, the Jawa 42.

It will be a retro-styled roadster, with slightly rear-set footpegs and a raised handlebar, much like the Interceptor 650. Spy pictures also suggest that it will have a single-pod semi-digital instrument cluster, the same as the Meteor 350. Braking duties will be handled by disc brakes at both the wheels, probably with dual-channel ABS available as standard.

5. Suzuki Intruder 250

The Suzuki Intruder is quite a unique-looking motorcycle, but its extremely muscular design is contrasted by its relatively small 155cc engine, which limits this cruiser’s performance. That could soon change, however, with the launch of the Intruder 250. Ever since the launch of the Gixxer 250 and 250SF, plenty of reports have been circulating online, suggesting that the Suzuki is planning to plonk the 250cc, oil-cooled, single-pot motor into the Intruder as well.

In July 2020, leaked patent images confirmed that Suzuki indeed has plans for an Intruder 250. There is no launch window yet, but we’re expecting the company to make an official announcement in the coming weeks. The styling of the 250 Intruder will be the same as the current 155cc model, but will feature a new, less bulky exhaust system. In the Gixxer, the 250 motor produces 26.5 PS and 22.2 Nm, but for the Intruder, this engine might be tuned differently, to increase the bottom-end torque.