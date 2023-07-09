5 Upcoming 7-Seaters Waiting To Launch This Year In India

Citroen C3 Aircross, Toyota Rumion, and new-gen Toyota Vellfire are amongst the upcoming 7-seaters waiting to launch in the remaining course of this year

The good reception for seven-seaters in recent times meant that new SUVs and MPVs are waiting to launch in the remaining parts of this calendar year. Here we have brought you a rundown on all the upcoming models:

1. 7-Seater Citroen C3 Aircross:

The Citroen C3 Aircross made its global debut a few months ago in India and it will be launched next month. The midsize SUV will be offered in five- and seven-seater guises and will sit on the CMP architecture. It will be powered by a 1.2L turbo petrol engine, hooked with a six-speed MT only.

2. Tata Safari Facelift:

In the final quarter of this CY, Tata Motors is expected to launch the updated version of the Safari in India and it will likely be preceded by the facelifted Nexon and Harrier. It will have a thoroughly redesigned exterior, which is heavily influenced by the Harrier EV concept. A new 1.5L turbo DI petrol engine coulf also be available.

3. Toyota Rumion:

Following the launch of the Maruti Suzuki Invicto, the rebadged Toyota Innova Hycross, the Japanese auto major will introduce the badge engineered Ertiga. It will be equipped with the same 1.5L K15C smart hybrid petrol engine, mated to a manual or an automatic transmission. The features list will also be nearly indentical.

4. Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus:

Although not confirmed, Mahindra could launch the Bolero Neo Plus before the end of this year in India and it will be followed by the facelifted XUV300 and five-door Thar next year. The upcoming Bolero Neo Plus could be retailed in seven- and nine-seater configurations. It is said to come with a 2.2L diesel engine developing 130 PS and 300 Nm.

5. New-Gen Toyota Vellfire:

Only a few weeks ago, the new generation Toyota Vellfire made its world debut. It will likely go on sale in India around September with a myriad of changes inside and out while the 2.5L strong hybrid petrol engine will be carried over, paired with an e-CVT.