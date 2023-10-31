5 Upcoming 7-Seater Hybrid SUVs In India You Should Know

Here we have explained about the upcoming 7-seater SUVs that will likely boast hybrid powertrain in India

With stricter emission standards and automakers looking to improve their overall efficiency, hybrid powertrains really take centre stage ahead of the eventual switch to electrification and here we have brought you a lowdown of such upcoming seven-seater SUVs:

1. 7-Seater Toyota Corolla Cross:

Toyota is currently working on a seven-seater SUV based on the global Corolla Cross and it will reportedly be the first product rolled out of a new plant that will be inaugurated in 2026. It will sit on the same TNGA-C platform as the localised Innova Hycross and thus it could share the 2.0L petrol and 2.0L strong hybrid petrol engines with the MPV.

2. Toyota Fortuner Hybrid:

The mild-hybrid 48-volt diesel version of the Hilux will be introduced in the global markets soon and the technology will also be available in the Fortuner full-size SUV. While the next generation Fortuner could be sometime time away, the mild-hybrid version will more likely debut in the existing model with improved fuel efficiency.

3. 7-Seater Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara:

In late 2024 or early 2025, Maruti Suzuki is expected to introduce the three-row variant of the Grand Vitara. The midsize SUV will compete against MG Hector Plus, Hyundai Alcazar, which is due a facelift early next year, and Tata Safari. The exterior and interior might get minor changes to differentiate the three-row SUV from its five-seater sibling while the powertrain lineup will be carried over.

4. Nissan X-Trail:

Spotted testing multiple times on public roads, Nissan India will bring in the X-Trail, which was showcased late last year in Delhi, next year. The X-Trail will take on Skoda Kodiaq, VW Tiguan and Jeep Meridian. It could be offered with either a 161 bhp mild-hybrid turbo-petrol mill or a more powerful 201 bhp e-Power strong hybrid engine upon arrival.

5. Volkswagen Tayron:

The seven-seater VW Tayron could be brought into the country via CKD route and get locally assembled. It will be launched in 2025 and will sit on the same platform as the latest global Skoda Kodiaq and Volkswagen Tiguan. In the overseas markets, a turbo 2.0L petrol or a turbo 2.0L diesel is available with 48V mild-hybrid tech in both. A PHEV variant is sold in two states of tune as well with an EV-only range of more than 100 km.