5 Upcoming 2W Launches This Month – Bajaj To Hero

Here we have explained about the upcoming 2W launches that are expected to go on sale this month in India

With manufacturers challenging each other in every segment, we are having a great time with the new launches every month and here we look at models that will be launched in April this year

1. Ather

Ather Energy is in the news almost every other day because of the multiple teasers of the upcoming Ather Rizta family electric scooter that the brand themselves are very excited about. The pre-bookings for the e-scooter have begun and Ather has confirmed that it will be launched on Ather Community Day which is scheduled annually on April 6.

2. Bajaj

The Bajaj Pulsar NS400 will be launched in April as confirmed by Bajaj Auto’s managing director, Rajiv Bajaj. He had already confirmed that the motorcycle will be launched either by March or the start of a new financial year, implying that the launch could take place in April.

We expect the NS400 to be the cheapest 400cc performance motorcycle as there are speculations that it will be launched at Rs 1.7 lakh ex-showroom making it more affordable than the Bajaj Dominar which is priced at Rs 2.3 lakh ex-showroom.

Apart from the NS400, we believe Bajaj will be gearing up to launch the updated 2024 version of the Pulsar N250 whose spy shots have been coming up quite a lot and it looks almost production ready.

3. Hero

If we dial back a few months during the end of last year, specifically when EICMA 2023 was going on Hero had unveiled the Xoom 125R and the Xoom 160. The Xoom 125R is the sportier version of the already launched Xoom 110 while the Xoom 160 is a maxi-style scooter that aims at becoming an ADV. We expect both scooters to be launched this month with the Xoom 125R to be priced around Rs 1 lakh ex-showroom and the Xoom 160 to be priced around Rs 1.45 lakh ex-showroom.

4. Husqvarna

Previously, the Swedish-based Husqvarna had brought in only the 250 twins. When we were expecting an update for these twins, Husqvarna surprised us by updating the Svartpilen to a 401 while keeping the Vitpilen to a 250. This left us with a few questions if there are chances for the Svartpilen 250 and the Vitpilen 401 to come to India later on. Just as expected, we got news that the Svartpilen 250 model has been homologated and we believe that it will be launched this month for Rs 2.2 lakh ex-showroom.

5. BMW

BMW’s updated flagship model the BMW R 1300 GS is an ADV bike from BMW Motorrad which intends to achieve the same level of success if not more than its predecessor, the BMW R 1250 GS. The new bike comes with a new design and a new engine with a few tweaks to the chassis. The bike is powered by a 1300cc liquid-cooled boxer-type engine which produces 145PS and 149Nm. The prices are expected to be around Rs 24 lakh ex-showroom.