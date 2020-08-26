5 Things You Should Know About Upcoming Mercedes-Benz EQC

Mercedes-Benz EQC uses two electric motors driving all the four wheels to develop 407 horsepower and 765 Nm of peak torque

Revealed in late 2018, the Mercedes-Benz EQC broke covers with plenty of anticipation and it was displayed at the 2020 Auto Expo in February in India before its supposed market launch in April postponed by nationwide health crisis. The EQC competes against Audi e-Tron and Jaguar I-Pace in the international markets and it will be a similar case in India as well.

Marking its arrival, Mercedes-Benz revealed the EQC Edition 1886 at its manufacturing base in Pune earlier. The EQC packs a water-cooled onboard charger with 7.4 kW capacity and the faster charge can be had through Mercedes-Benz Wallbox. It can be replenished from 10 to 80 percent in approximately 40 minutes. It will likely be launched before the end of this year in India and here are the five things you need to know about it:

1. Brought In Via CBU Route:

The EQC will be brought into the country through CBU channel and it will likely retain its mechanicals from the global version.

2. Two Electric Motors And 4WD:

The upcoming electric crossover is equipped with two electric motors – one driving the front axle and the other at the rear – effectively making a four-wheel-drive system. Their combined system output stands at 407 horsepower and 765 Nm of peak torque.

3. Powerful Battery And High Range:

The German luxury car manufacturer has put in a lot of thought while developing the EQC. While being the first all-electric series production model from Mercedes-Benz, its flexible platform caters to a range of new zero-emission vehicles in the future. Thus, it uses an 80 kWh Lithium-ion battery package, which is claimed to have a range of 400 km on a single charge in the WLTP cycle.

4. Design Based On Generation EQ Concept:

It retains the design cues from the Generation EQ Concept showcased in 2016 and the fact that it does not look too extravagant should go well with the buyers as the touch of reality has been maintained. Inside the cabin, it has all the signature plush elements you could find in a Mercedes alongside a host of safety, convenience, driver assistive and safety features.

5. Price Range:

Since the Mercedes-Benz EQC will be a luxury crossover running on battery power with zero tailpipe emissions, it will be priced in the upwards of Rs. 1.5 crore upon arrival (ex-showroom).