BS6 Hero Passion Pro Launching Soon – 5 Things To Know

Hero MotoCorp will soon be launching the updated 2020 Passion Pro with BS6-compliant 113 cc engine

Since its launch, the Hero Passion series has been a stylish alternative to the Splendor in the Indian market. Now, Hero is all set to give the Passion Pro a makeover to make it look even better, along with a new BS6-compliant engine.

A test mule of the upcoming BS6 Hero Passion Pro was spied undisguised recently, which revealed a lot of crucial information about the updated bike. Looking at the spy shots, one can easily tell that apart from mechanical updates, the bike is also set to get a host of cosmetic upgrades.

Here is a list of 5 things you should know about the upcoming BS6-compliant Passion Pro –

1. Styling updates

The spy shots reveal that the 2020 Hero Passion Pro BS6 looks far sportier and more stylish than the outgoing model. The front-end features a new fairing, which is edgier as compared to the current model.

The updated bike will also feature new decals around its body, which now look modern. The 2020 Hero Passion Pro BS6 will be offered with a set of all-new paint schemes.

2 Engine

Currently, Hero offers the Passion Pro with a BS4 110 cc 4-stroke, air-cooled, OHC, single-cylinder engine which makes 9.3 hp power at 7,500 rpm and 9 Nm torque at 5,500 rpm.

However, the 2020 model will be equipped with a BS6-compliant 113 cc motor with fuel-injection technology, that powers the Hero Splendor iSmart BS6. The said engine puts out 9 hp of max power at 7,500 rpm, and 9.89 Nm peak torque at 5,500 rpm.

3. Launch

While Hero MotoCorp is yet to confirm an official launch date for the 2020 Passion Pro BS6, we believe that the motorcycle will be launched in the market soon, since the deadline for the BS6 emission norms is less than 3 months away.

4. Price

Hero currently retails the BS4-compliant Passion Pro at a starting price of Rs 57,100 (ex-showroom, Delhi). Expect a price hike of about Rs 8,000 when the Indian automaker launches the 2020 Passion Pro.

5. Rivals

The 2020 Passion Pro will continue to rival the likes of other 110 cc bikes in India including the TVS Victor, TVS Star City Plus, Honda Livo and Dream Yuga, among other bikes.