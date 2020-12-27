5 Things To Know About The 2021 Ford EcoSport Facelift

The Ford EcoSport’s sales volumes have drastically reduced in recent years, and hence, an immediate measure is needed to save the ship from sinking

The Ford EcoSport was one of the first sub-4m SUVs in the Indian market when it was launched back in 2012, but the car hasn’t received a generational update ever since. Rivals have started catching up, and the EcoSport has started to feel outdated now. Hence, Ford is planning on introducing some much needed upgrades to the sub-4m car.

While the American car manufacturer is yet to confirm the news, we have put together a list of the top 5 things you should know about the 2021 Ford EcoSport, take a look –

1. Design

It should be noted that the 2021 Ford EcoSport will be designed by Pininfarina, the Mahindra-owned Italian high-end car design company. A few weeks back, Recently, an alleged picture of the upcoming Ford C-segment SUV appeared on the Internet, however, in an exclusive report we confirmed that the front fascia is of the facelifted EcoSport instead.

The leaked image shows that the front fascia of the 2021 EcoSport will be completely redesigned, with a large radiator grille which is flanked by a triple LED DRL setup, while a sleeker pair of headlamps will also be offered.

2. Powertrain

The 2021 Ford EcoSport is expected to be plonked with the same 1.2-litre mStallion TGDi turbo-petrol engine which will also soon debut on the Mahindra XUV300 Sportz, as a part of the Ford-Mahindra partnership. This engine will produce 130 PS of maximum power, along with 230 Nm peak torque. The current 1.5-litre oil burner (100 PS/215 Nm) could also be retained.

3. Launch

While Ford is yet to confirm this, our sources suggest that the carmaker will be launching the 2021 EcoSport in the Indian market in February 2021.

4. Expected Price

As of now, the Ford Ecosport is priced between Rs. 8.19 lakh and Rs. 11.70 lakh (ex-showroom), however, the facelift will lead to a minor increase in its price.

5. Rivals

Upon launch, the EcoSport will continue to rival the likes of the Mahindra XUV300, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Toyota Urban Cruiser and Nissan Magnite.