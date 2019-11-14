5 things To Know About Soon-Launching Husqvarna Vitpilen 401

The Husqvarna Vitpilen 401 shares its underpinnings, powertrain and some cycle parts with the KTM 390 Duke

Husqvarna showcased the India-bound Vitpilen 401 café racer at the EICMA 2019 Motorcycle show. The Husqvarna Vitpilen 401 test mule was spotted on numerous occasion while testing on India roads and it will likely be launched in the country towards the first half of 2020.

Here are the five things that you need to know about the Husqvarna Vitpilen 401

1. Styling

The Vitpilen 401 debuted at the 2016 EICMA Motorcycle show. The retro café racer styled motorcycle features a round LED headlamp, clip-on handlebar, and a round TFT instrument cluster. The motorcycle showcased at the show was fitted with spoke wheels on both ends wrapped with premium Metzeler M5 tyres.

The café racer also gets a single-piece seat for the rider and pillion. Unfortunately, the Indian spec variant will certainly miss out some premium components to keep the pricing more aggressive.

2. Powertrain details

The Vitpilen 401 shares the 373cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected motor with the KTM 390 Duke. The engine paired with a six-speed gearbox produces about 44 ps of peak power and 37 Nm of peak torque.

The engine spotted on the Indian spec Vitpilen featured the Husqvarna logo and copper paint on the sides. It also features a different exhaust canister. The motorcycle gets a slipper clutch and ride-by-wire throttle as standard.

3. Suspension and brakes

The Husqvarna Vitpilen 401 uses the 390 Duke platform. It depends on an upside-down telescopic fork at the front and a monoshock setup at the rear. The braking duties of the motorcycle are handled by a 320 mm disc brake at the front and a 230mm disc brake at the rear. A dual-channel ABS from Bosch is also offered as a standard for the safety of the rider.

4. Launch date and expected prices

The Husqvarna Vitpilen 401 will be manufactured at Bajaj’s Chakan plant in Pune. There are no official details about the launch date available yet, however, few reports online suggested that the Husqvarna Vitpilen 401 will be launched in India towards the first half of 2020. Expect the upcoming bike to be priced in between Rs 3-3.30 Lakh (ex-showroom)

5. Difference between Indian spec and International model

The Indian spec model like we already mentioned earlier will get alloy wheels on both ends (likely shared with the 390 Duke) and specially designed MRF tyres.

The Indian spec Vitpilen will also feature a saree guard required for homologation. The Indian spec Vitpilen 401 will also feature repositioned side turn indicators on the tail while the tyre hugger holds the number plate.