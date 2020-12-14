5 Things To Know About India-Bound Ford Focus ST

Ford is planning to import limited units of the Ranger Raptor pickup, Focus maxi-hatch and Focus ST hot hatch to India under the 2,500-unit homologation-free route next year

Ford recently revealed its plans of bringing three Euro-spec cars to the Indian market in limited numbers, i.e. the high-performance pickup Ranger Raptor, the Focus maxi-hatch as well as the Focus ST hot hatch. This is possible because the process of importing foreign-spec has become easier vehicles because of the new import rule which allows manufacturers to import a total of 2,500 vehicles in one year through the CBU route, without having to homologate them.

That being said, we have put together a list of the top 5 things that you should know about the upcoming performance-oriented Ford Focus ST hatchback, take a look –

1. Unique Additions over standard Focus

As compared to the regular Focus hatchback, the performance-rated ST version comes with a range of unique add ons to set it apart from the former, both inside as well as outside. These include 19-inch Magnetite wheels, unique ST front and rear bumpers, specialised ST upper and lower grille, full styling kit, a large rear spoiler, ST badging all around, an Electronic Limited Slip Differential and a unique ST sports suspension.

On the inside, the hot hatch gets Recaro seats, front polished stainless steel scuff plates with ST logo, floor mats with ST logo as well as a unique ST steering wheel.

2. Performance

Powering the five-door hatchback are two different engines, i.e. a 2.3-litre EcoBoost petrol unit, as well as a 2.0-litre EcoBlue oil burner. However, we expect only the former to be brought to the Indian market. The EcoBoost engine puts out 280 PS of maximum power, along with 420 Nm of peak torque (415 Nm with auto). The engine can be had with either a 6-speed manual gearbox, or an optional 7-speed auto.

Ford promises that the Focus ST can do 0 to 100 kmph in just 5.7 seconds with the manual transmission, and 6.0 seconds with the automatic gearbox. The top speed of the hot hatch is rated at 249 kmph. This will make the Focus ST the most powerful hatchback in the country.

3. Features

The Ford Focus ST comes equipped with features like adaptive LED headlights, Bang & Olufsen premium audio system, a heads-up display, adaptive cruise control, electrically operated and heated power foldable door mirrors, rain sensing wipers, a 12.3-inch fully digital instrument cluster, heated front seats, heated steering wheel, dual-zone electronica air temperature control, 6-way power adjustable driver’s seat, Active Park Assist, as well as an 8-inch TFT touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

4. Safety tech

The car is obviously loaded up to the brim with safety features as well. The Euro-spec car gets ABS with Electronic Brake Boost, Enhanced Electronic Stability Control with Traction Control, Emergency Brake Assist, Hill Start Assist, driver and co-driver airbags, front side impact airbag, front and rear side curtain airbags and more.

5. Expected Price

All of that mentioned above obviously comes at a price, and the Ford Focus ST is expected to carry a hefty price tag. We expect the hot hatch to be priced around the Rs 45 lakh mark, making it the most premium hatchback in the country.

If it’s not obvious, the Focus ST will have no direct competitors upon its arrival in the country.