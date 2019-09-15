5 Things To Know About 2019 TVS Jupiter Grande 110, Rivals Activa 5G

The updated Jupiter Grande Edition gets a new colour scheme and TVS’ SmartXonnect feature and is priced around Rs 6,900 more than the base model

TVS Motors have recently updated their highest selling 110cc scooter, Jupiter Grande edition. The scooter was launched with the new SmartXonnect feature and few cosmetic updates. The newly launched scooter prices start from Rs 59,900 (ex-showroom Delhi) which is exactly Rs 6,955 more than the previous Grande Edition scooter.

Here are the 5 things that you should know about the new TVS Jupiter Grande 110

1. Cosmetic Updates

The Jupiter Grande Edition gets a full LED headlamp at the front, chrome garnish on the front fender and also on the rearview mirrors, a premium looking marooned coloured seat with cross-stitching, interior panels finished in Beige and lastly machined alloy wheels instead of steel rims.

2. Engine details

The TVS Jupiter Grande Edition is powered by the same 109.7cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine that powers the other Jupiter variants as well. The unit is capable of producing about 7.99 Ps of peak power and 8.4 Nm of peak torque.

3. Suspension and brakes

The suspension duties of the Jupiter Grande edition are carried by a telescopic fork at the front and a preload-adjustable rear shock absorber. The braking duties of the scooter are handled by a disc brake at the front and a drum brake at the rear. CBS (combined braking system) is also offered as standard with the scooter for the safety of the rider. The TVS Jupiter Grande Edition uses a 90-section tyres at both ends wrapped around 12-inch alloy wheels.

4. Gets SmartXonnect feature

The Jupiter 110 Grande edition is the only scooter in the 110cc segment that gets this new SmartXonnect feature. This SmartXonnect feature connects the rider’s Android or iOS smartphone with the scooter via Bluetooth and with the help of an app. It displays some important notifications like calls, messages, overspeeding alert, and trip detail on the small digital display of the instrument cluster.

5. Prices and rivals

The new TVS Jupiter Grande edition is priced at Rs 59,900 (ex-showroom Delhi), The scooter rivals directly against the Honda Activa 5G Limited Edition DLX which retails at Rs 57,176 (ex-showroom Delhi).