5 Things That Make The TVS Raider A Better Choice Over Its Rivals

The TVS Raider 125 gets a host of features over its rivals, and is available with a 124.8 cc, three-valve, air and oil-cooled, fuel-injected, single-cylinder engine that makes 11.38 PS of power and 11.2 Nm of torque

TVS Motor Company recently launched a new 125 cc motorcycle in the Indian market called the Raider 125, and the new bike marked the manufacturer’s entry into the ever-growing 125 cc commuter segment. The TVS Raider 125 competes against the likes of the Hero Glamour, Honda Shine and even the Bajaj Pulsar 125.

The TVS Raider 125 is currently available in Drum and Disc variants, priced at Rs 77,500 and Rs 85,469 (ex-showroom, New Delhi) respectively. This means that it is pretty similarly priced to all its rivals. So what exactly makes the new Raider 125 stand out in the 125 cc commuter segment?

Here is a list of 5 things that make the new TVS motorcycle a better choice over its rivals, take a look –

1. Styling

As far as styling is concerned, the TVS Raider 125 has a clear upper hand over its rivals. Unlike the other commuters in the segment, the Raider features a much more sporty design. It gets a muscular tank, a stylish LED headlamp with DRLs, a sleek belly pan and a split-seat setup.

2. Fully Digital Instrument Cluster

The TVS Raider 125 gets an LCD instrument cluster with gear-shift indicator, distance to empty, tachometer, speedometer, clock, odometer, fuel level and so on. TVS is also offering a 5-inch TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity, voice assist and navigation in the range-topping model which will be launched in the coming months.

3. Silent Start

The TVS motorcycle is equipped with a silent-start system – a feature that we’ve seen on some scooters. This means that the motorcycle starts up without making any noise.

4. Ride Modes

The Raider 125 also comes with first-in-class drive modes, namely Eco and Power. The latter improves the pickup and increases the top speed, while the former improves mileage.

5. Under-Seat Storage

The Raider 125 gets first-in-class under-seat storage option. While it is not as large as a scooter, but you can easily store your smartphone, documents, and other small items.