5 Things About Upcoming Nissan Magnite Revealed In Official Images

From the exterior design to the features list, we uncover everything we can from the official images of the Nissan Magnite

The Nissan Magnite Concept has had its global debut recently, and the official images have us excited for its launch in early 2021. We took a deeper look at these pictures and discovered that there are a lot of details subtly hiding in plain sight here. Here is a list of five things that can be seen in the officially unveiled images of the Nissan Magnite.

1. Handsome Exterior

The Nissan Magnite concept is perhaps the best-looking sub-4-metre SUV we’ve seen till date, even compared to the recently-unveiled Kia Sonet. The headlights, DRLs, and taillights are all LED units. Apart from that, the giant front grille, the alloy wheels with flower-petal design, the bumpers, and faux bash plates, give this little Nissan SUV an aggressive look.

Of course, the Magnite is still in the concept stage, so there will be some changes before the car is production-ready, but we hope that Nissan doesn’t alter the styling much, as this crossover looks brilliant the way it currently is.

2. Sporty Interior

In the official pictures, the cabin of the Magnite doesn’t look like that of a budget car. Instead, it feels like it belongs in a much more premium car. The dual-tone paint scheme and the patterned dashboard, add a sporty yet classy touch o the interior.

The hexagonal AC vents are quite unique, and there aren’t a lot of physical buttons and dials on the centre console, which lends this cabin a very clean look.

3. Digital Instrument Cluster

Just like the Renault Kwid and Triber, the Magnite will have a fully-digital instrument cluster, but with a slightly different design. We expect a tachometer on the left, temperature- and fuel-gauge on the right, and a digital readout for the speedometer in the middle surrounded by telltale lights. Digital instruments seem to be gaining popularity in this segment, with Tata Nexon and Kia Sonet offering one as well.

4. Cabin Space

While it would be premature to comment on either the space or the comfort before we get to experience the car, but some of our eagle-eyed readers have pointed out that the rear seats are quite slanted, and not upright, and that the cabin looks quite airy and spacious in these images. We agree with this initial assessment, and we also see adjustable headrests present on all four seats and a folding armrest for the rear passengers.

5. Premium Equipment

The Nissan Magnite concept sports a multi-function steering wheel, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment screen, and an automatic climate control system. On the steering wheel, we can see audio as well as cruise controls, with big, neatly laid-out buttons. As for the touchscreen, an 8-inch unit is quite a big one, only matched by the Hyundai Venue at the moment, although Kia will up the game with a 10.25-inch unit when it launches. Nevertheless, the Magnite’s equipment list seems extremely impressive on its own.