5+ Soon Launching Hero Two-Wheelers In India (Including 3 Bikes)

Here we have explained about the upcoming Hero two-wheelers that will be positioned across different segments in India

Hero MotoCorp is planning a huge product assault over the next two to three years and here we have listed all the upcoming models that are waiting to be launched in India:

1. Hero Xoom 160:

The first adventure scooter from Hero MotoCorp, the Xoom 160, made its world premiere at the 2023 EICMA show in Italy and it will go on sale this year in India. It features an all-new 156 cc single-cylinder engine with i3S tech and is suspended on telescopic front forks and dual shock absorbers at the rear. Other highlights are front and rear disc brakes, 14-inch alloy wheels wrapped in block-pattern tyres, LED illumination, a smart key, etc.

2. Hero Mavrick 440:

The Mavrick 440 is based on the Harley-Davidson X440 and is equipped with the same 440 cc oil-cooled engine delivering 27 hp and 36 Nm. It sits on the same platform as the X440 and its prices will be announced next month which will be followed by its customer deliveries. The retro-inspired motorcycle will compete in the entry-level middleweight segment.

3. 3 New Electric Scooters & 1 Electric Bike:

Hero is anticipated to debut its first all-electric motorcycle, targeting the premium segment within the next two to three years. The expected price for this model is around Rs. 4 lakh. Moving into the next fiscal year, the Vida range is slated for expansion with the introduction of two new electric scooters.

Simultaneously, there are plans for the launch of an entirely new B2B scooter in 2024-25. Among the new additions, one will be an economically priced e-scooter, while the second one will be positioned as a mid-range option. The third will be designed to specifically address last-mile connectivity requirements.

4. Hero Karizma CE:

The special edition Karizma XMR CE001 is a tribute to Hero Motocorp’s founder, Dr. Brijmohan Lall Munjal, commemorating his 100th birth anniversary. With only 100 units available, this limited edition semi-faired motorcycle is set to be released for sale in July. It has a special badge on the fuel tank with Lall’s image and features carbon-fibre elements, Pirelli rubber, Akrapovic exhaust, hydraulic clutch, etc.

5. Hero Xoom 125R:

The soon-to-be-released Hero Xoom 125R boasts a sleek and youthful appearance. Its bodywork is characterized by numerous cuts and creases. The scooter will be equipped with a 125 cc air-cooled single-cylinder engine. The features list will compose all LED lighting, sequential LED indicators, a fully digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation, etc.