5 New SUVs Launching In India Early Next Year [2021]

The trend of high-riding vehicles in India seems to get only bigger and bigger by the day, and hence, manufacturers continue to explore various SUV segments

2020 was certainly a very happening year for the Indian automobile industry, with more than 20 big car launches, out of which many were SUVs. However, many launches couldn’t take place because of obvious reasons, and were delayed to next year. That being said, the high-riding car trend does not seem to be slowing down anytime soon, and in terms of new SUV launches, the next year is expected to be as good as 2020 as well.

While a range of car launches have been lined up for as soon as early 2021, we have put together a list of 5 SUVs that are set to be launched in the country in the beginning of next year. Take a read to know more about these 5 upcoming SUVs –

1. New-gen Mahindra XUV500

With the introduction of more modern rivals in recent years like the MG Hector, Tata Gravitas as well as some better-packed more affordable SUVs like Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos, the XUV500 feels too outdated, and its sales numbers continue to dip. However, Mahindra has been extensively working on the new-gen model of the SUV since over a year, and the updated car is all set to be launched early next year.

The new-gen XUV500 has already been spied on test a host of times, revealing a large floating touchscreen infotainment screen, connected to a digital MID, a flat-bottom steering wheel, improved seat cushioning and flush-type door handles. Mahindra is also contemplating introducing level 1 autonomous technology with the second-gen XUV500, and the car is expected to be launched by March 2021.

2. Tata Gravitas

Tata Motors confirmed its plans of launching a three-row version of the Harrier SUV at the 2020 Auto Expo, after showcasing the production-ready Gravitas. While the SUV was expected to be launched this year itself, the debut was delayed and has now been pushed to the first quarter of 2021.

The Gravitas is expected to make use of the same 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine (170 PS/350 Nm) as the Harrier, however, Tata did confirm plans of introducing a petrol powertrain for the three-row SUV as well. That being said, the Gravitas will have the same width and wheelbase as the donor SUV, however, will obviously be longer. Moreover, the equipment list of the Gravias is also expected to be similar to its five-seat sibling.

3. Toyota Fortuner facelift

The Toyota Fortuner continues to lead the seven-seat premium SUV segment in terms of sales, however, the car has started to feel a little dated as compared to its more modern rivals. Hence, Toyota is in the works of giving the Fortuner a mid-life makeover which will see it gain some new features as well as some visual enhancements to make it look fresh.

The BS6-compliant 2.7-litre petrol and 2.8-litre diesel engines are expected to be carried over, but the oil burner is expected to be offered in a higher state of tune. As of now, the oil burner generates 177 PS of max power, as well as 420 Nm torque when had with the 6-speed MT gearbox, and 450 Nm when coupled with the 6-speed AT. On the other hand, the petrol engine makes 166 PS power and 245 Nm torque, and is also offered with a 5-speed MT as well as an optional 6-speed AT.

4. Citroen C5 Aircross

Groupe PSA will soon be re-entering the Indian market with the Citroen brand, and the C5 Aircross will be the company’s first offering. Originally planned for a launch this year, the SUV’s debut had been delayed, and is now only expected to take place by April or May 2021.

Talking about the car, the C5 Aircross is based on Groupe PSA’s EMP2 platform, which is also used by other brands like Peugeot and DS Automobiles. The India-spec version of the SUV is expected to be offered with 1.6-litre turbo petrol and 2.0-litre diesel powertrains, coupled with a 6-speed manual or an 8-speed automatic transmission.

5. Renault Kiger

Nissan recently entered the sub-4m SUV segment with the Magnite, and its sister brand Renault is all set to follow suit with its very own version of the Magnite, called the Kiger. We call it Renault’s own version since the Magnite will be based on the same CMF-A+ modular platform as the Magnite, while also likely be offered with the same 1.0-litre NA petrol and 1.0-litre turbo petrol powertrains.

Just like the Magnite, the Renault Kiger’s biggest selling point will be its price, with the Kiger expected to undercut a majority of its rivals. As against the Magnite, the Kiger will obviously be built on a different design language, and will draw inspiration from other Renault cars on sale in India.