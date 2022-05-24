5 New Midsize SUVs (Creta Rivals) Under Development For India – Details

In the Indian car market, five new C-segment SUVs are set to launch within the next few years, and we’ve listed the details here

The popularity of SUVs continues to grow steadily in India, and plenty of new ones are expected to launch here in the future. The midsize SUV segment is one of the most exciting spaces in the Indian car market right now, and this particular segment will see the entry of a few brand new models soon.

Here, we have listed five upcoming midsize SUVs, which are expected to arrive in the coming years.

1. Upcoming Maruti midsize SUV (YFG)

Maruti Suzuki is currently working on a replacement for the ageing S-Cross SUV in India, codenamed ‘YFG’, expected to launch around Diwali this year. The upcoming model is being developed in partnership with Toyota, and it will be larger in dimensions than S-Cross, with a lot more tech and equipment on offer. It is expected to be available with a 1.5L mild-hybrid petrol engine and a 1.5L hybrid (petrol-electric) powertrain.

2. Upcoming Toyota midsize SUV (D22)

Toyota will also launch its own version of the above-mentioned SUV, likely around Diwali time. Codenamed ‘D22’, Toyota’s forthcoming midsize SUV will have differences in interior and exterior styling over Maruti’s version, but the two will be mechanically identical. The powertrain options will be the same as well – a 1.5L petrol hybrid unit and a 1.5L mild-hybrid petrol unit.

3. Upcoming Honda midsize SUV (3RA)

Honda is working on a new midsize SUV for the Indian market, which is expected to launch around early 2024. This new model will likely be available with both petrol and diesel engine options, along with a hybrid powertrain. Of course, there will be plenty of convenience and safety features on offer on it.

4. Tata Curvv

Earlier this year, Tata Motors showcased the Curvv EV concept in India. The SUV coupe is expected to enter production in 2024, and it will be available with an all-electric powertrain, along with petrol and diesel engines. This will be the first coupe-style SUV in this segment, and it will have an impressive equipment list as well.

5. Next-gen Mahindra XUV500

Mahindra & Mahindra is expected to revive the ‘XUV500’ nameplate, to be used on a new midsize SUV. The new-gen version would be a 5-seater model, not a 7-seater model like the previous XUV500. This upcoming SUV is speculated to be based on XUV300’s platform, with alterations to increase the overall dimensions.

Images are for representation only