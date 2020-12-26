5 New Hyundai Creta/Kia Seltos Rivals Launching In India – Details

The mid-size SUV segment will be crowded over the next 18 to 20 months with new models from Maruti Suzuki, Toyota, VW, Skoda & Honda

The arrival of Kia Seltos last year has really opened eyes for many manufacturers as the true potential of the mid-size SUV was clearly witnessed. The Hyundai Creta set the tone by regularly averaging more than 10,000 unit sales monthly and the scenario did not change for long until the Seltos arrived to turn the tables around in its favour.

The segment has got really tightened up in recent years as more carmakers are trying to grab a pie and over the next couple of years Skoda, Ford, Mahindra, Volkswagen, Honda, Maruti Suzuki, Toyota, and Jeep are waiting to enter the fray. Here we have listed the slew of upcoming 7 mid-size SUVs:

1. Honda HR-V

With the Civic and CR-V being discontinued in India recently, the City is now the flagship Honda offering in the country. However, a recent report suggests that Honda is readying its HR-V for an Indian launch, and the car’s debut will take place by the end of next year. The upcoming next-gen Honda HR-V is all set to be revealed soon, and spy shots suggest that it will be based on Honda’s latest global design language.

We expect the SUV to come equipped with an upmarket cabin with a large touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, connectivity based technologies, improved safety features etc over the outgoing model. The car could also be offered with the same powertrains as the City.

2 . Maruti-Toyota SUV

The partnership between Suzuki and Toyota has indeed been flourishing since 2017. The first product spawned out of the tie up was the rebadged Baleno, christened the Toyota Glanza and it will be followed by the badge-engineered version of the Vitara Brezza, likely to be named the Urban Cruiser.

Both the brands are using each other’s strengths to their advantage and electrification is a key part of their relationship as well. A range of new vehicles are said to be in the pipeline including the Vitara Brezza’s Global C platform based mid-size SUV.

It will likely debut sometime in 2022 and during the same year a Toyota version pertaining to the brand’s taste could arrive. Unlike the rebadged models, both the mid-size SUV will have their own unique characteristics with a highly distinguishable exterior.

3. MG ZS Petrol

MG Motor revealed a petrol-powered version of the ZS SUV at this year’s Auto Expo, which until now has only been offered as a fully-electric vehicle in the country. So far, the electric car has received a positive feedback in India, and MG feels that introducing an ICE version of the SUV will further increase its popularity.

The foreign-spec ZS petrol comes with different motors – a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated VTi engine, as well as a 1.3-litre turbocharged unit. The former makes 118 hp power, along with 150 Nm torque, while the latter generates 161 hp of max power and 230 Nm of peak torque. The transmission duties on the ZS petrol will likely be taken care of by a 6-speed manual gearbox, as well as an optional automatic.

4. VW Taigun

While the Skoda Vision IN based mid-size SUV is expected to arrive in early 2021, the Taigun won’t be far away either as it will likely launch within a few months of the Skoda model’s debut. It will have plenty in common with the Vision IN based production SUV including the powertrain, mechanicals and interior bits.

Likely to be priced between Rs. 9.99 lakh and Rs. 16 lakh (ex-showroom), it will locks with a number of mid-size SUVs including the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos. The interior will be packed with upmarket features and the trademark fit and finish of Volkswagen could make a big difference compared to its rivals.

5. Skoda Vision IN

Skoda Auto India’s first assault sticking by the India 2.0 project is a mid-size SUV. Based on the Vision IN concept showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo, the production model will likely have resemblances to the Kamiq in design. It will be heavily localised to be positioned competitively against Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Tata Harrier and Nissan Kicks.

Underpinned by the MQB A0 IN platform, the five-seater will spawn a cousin in the form of Volkswagen Taigun. It will be powered by a small capacity turbocharged petrol engine at least initially and expect the features list to boast wireless charger, digital instrumentation, HUD, a large touchscreen with the connected interface and so on.