5 New Car Launches Expected In October – New Mahindra Thar To New i20

Indians have been known to buy new vehicles around the special occasion of Diwali, since it is considered auspicious and it tempts manufacturers to launch their new products around this period

A host of big car launches have already taken place this year up until now, and we expect the trend to continue at the same level for the remainder of the year too. With the festive season just around the corner, many manufacturers are readying their respective cars to be introduced in the country around the auspicious occasion.

In the month of October alone, we expect around five new cars to be launched in the Indian market. Here is a list of those five cars, take a look –

1. Mahindra Thar

Mahindra officially took the wraps off the new-gen version of the Thar on this Independence day, and the updated SUV’s launch date has been set on October 2 this year. Mahindra has certainly worked a lot on upgrading the car, and we expect the new-gen model to bring immense success to the Thar nameplate, as well as the manufacturer.

As against the now-discontinued previous-gen model, the 2020 Thar is certainly a better off-roader, however, Mahindra has clearly made it a better city car as well. The car now gets feel-good features like a touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity and Adventure Statistics Display, Mahindra’s Blue Sense app connectivity, a TFT MID, cruise control, steering-mounted controls, front-facing rear seats, an optional hard-top, roof-mounted speakers, height and lumbar adjustment for driver’s seat, and electrically adjustable wing mirrors.

2. MG Gloster

MG Motor revealed the Gloster in the country on September 24, over 7 months after the full-size SUV was first showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo. For the uninitiated, the Gloster is a body-on-frame car that is based on the Maxus D90 SUV sold in the Chinese market.

Powering the MG Gloster will be two different 2.0-litre diesel engines, one with the single turbocharger puts out 163 PS power and 375 Nm torque, and gets a 2WD as standard. On the other hand, the 2.0-litre engine with twin-turbo makes 218 PS of maximum power, as well as 480 Nm of torque, and gets a 4WD configuration. The transmission duties will be handled by an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

The Gloster will come equipped with a range of ADAS features like Adaptive Cruise Control, Automatic Parking Assist, Forward Collision Warning, Automatic Emergency Braking, Lane Departure Warning and Blind Spot Detection. Its equipment list also consists of a panoramic sunroof, 12-way power adjustable driver’s seat with massage function, a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment display, a 12-speaker system and much more.

3. Land Rover Defender

Land Rover is all set to launch the three-door Defender 90 as well as the five-door Defender 110 in India on October 15, while the prices of the two models have already been revealed earlier this year. Prices for the 90 start from Rs 69.99 lakh, while the 110 will set you back by Rs 76.57 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom) for the base trim.

Both the 90 and 110 variants draw power from Land Rover’s P300 2.0-litre petrol engine that generates 300 PS and 400 Nm, and is mated to a torque converter automatic transmission as standard. The SUV comes with an Electronic Air Suspension, which lets you select from an access height of 40 mm below the normal ride height, to 145 mm extended ride height for extreme off-road conditions.

You also get All Wheel Drive system, Electronic Active Differential, All Terrain Progress Control, Electronic Traction Control with the new 2020 Defender. Other features include a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster with heads up display, connected car tech, a Meridian audio system, electrically adjustable and heated front seats, a 360-degree surround camera and much more.

4. Toyota Fortuner facelift

Toyota introduced a mid-life facelift for the Fortuner in Thailand about a few months ago, and the updated SUV is all set to be launched in the Indian market soon. An undisguised prototype of the car was spied on test recently, strapped with emissions testing equipment.

The Fortuner facelift will be featuring some minor cosmetic updates over the outgoing model, like redesigned bumpers, new LED elements for tail lamps as well as a slightly restyled front grille. The BS6-compliant 2.7-litre petrol and 2.8-litre diesel engines currently on offer with the SUV will likely be retained, however, the latter is expected to be offered in a higher state of tune.

5. Next-gen Hyundai i20

The new-gen i20 was expected to be launched in India by mid-2020, however, the event was postponed, and will likely take place next month. As compared to the outgoing car, the 2020 i20 is certainly a step up, both in terms of features on offer, as well as the powertrains that it is expected to come equipped with.

The new-gen i20’s feature list will consist of a large touchscreen infotainment system, connected-car tech, a fully digital instrument cluster, an 8-speaker sound system from Bose, and more. The updated hatch is expected to borrow its powertrains from the Venue, and hence, it will likely be plonked with the same 1.2-litre NA petrol, 1.0-litre turbo petrol and 1.5-litre diesel powertrains as the sub-4m SUV.