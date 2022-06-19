5 Motorcycles Launching In Next 2 Months- Pulsar Eclipse To RE Hunter 350

The Indian motorcycle market will see the entry of plenty of new models this year, and here, we’ve listed the ones that will launch in two months

The Indian automobile industry is still recovering from the aftereffects of the Covid-19 pandemic, and the motorcycle market is slow to regain lost ground. To reinvigorate consumer interest, plenty of new motorcycles are set to launch in India this year, across different segments.

Here, we’ve listed five upcoming motorcycles in India, which are scheduled to launch in the Indian market by the end of August.

1. BMW G310 RR

BMW Motorrad is planning to launch a new 310cc sportsbike in India in July. This new model is expected to be a rebadged TVS Apache RR310, with only minor differences to differentiate between the two. It will be powered by the same 312.2cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine (34 PS and 27.3 Nm) as other BMW-TVS 310cc models, mated to a 6-speed transmission.

2. Bajaj Pulsar 250 Eclipse

Bajaj Auto recently teased an upcoming special edition of its Pulsar 250 twins, expected to be named ‘Eclipse Edition’. These upcoming models will likely sport a new Black paint scheme, which isn’t available currently on the 250cc Pulsars. The 249.07cc, air/oil-cooled, single-cylinder engine (24.5 PS and 21.5 Nm) and the 5-speed transmission will remain unchanged.

3. Royal Enfield Hunter 350

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is expected to launch in the Indian market around early August. It will be powered by the same 349cc, air/oil-cooled, single-cylinder engine as Meteor 350 and Classic 350, which will come mated to a 5-speed gearbox. The upcoming Hunter 350 is expected to be the most affordable model in the brand’s lineup.

4. TVS Zeppelin

TVS is planning to debut a new motorcycle on July 6, and as per speculations, this will be the production version of the Zeppelin concept showcased at Auto Expo 2018. If true, TVS Zeppelin would be the first cruiser in the brand’s lineup. The technical details of the production version are a mystery at the moment.

5. Updated 2022 Kawasaki Versys 650

Kawasaki is expected to launch the updated 2022 Versys 650 in India soon, likely around the end of this month. The updated model will feature an updated design, a TFT instrument console, traction control system, etc. The 649c, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine (66 PS and 61 Nm) will likely remain unchanged.