5 Most Stylish Looking Cars Under Rs 10 Lakh – Tata Nexon To Altroz

Design has always been one of the first and foremost aspects one considers while buying a new car, and manufacturers continue to work on ensuring that one does not have to compromise on it

While it’s a fact that taste in design is pretty much subjective, automobile manufacturers simply cannot create products that will only attract a limited number of people. While some carmakers go for an edgy design for their cars in order to set them apart from the crowd, most of them stick to their mantra of pleasing all.

There’s also a misconception that if you’re buying an affordable mass-market car, you’d have to compromise on good looks. Here is a list of the 5 most stylish looking cars that are currently available in the Indian market under a budget of Rs 10 lakh, which will definitely prove you wrong if you are one of those who believe in the aforementioned statement –

1. Renault Kwid

The Kwid is not only the most affordable car included in this list, but it is also one of the most affordable cars in the entire country. Pricing for the tiny hatch starts at Rs 2.94 lakh, going all the way up to Rs 5.07 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom).

Considering the rivals available at this price point, the Kwid is surely a looker, thanks to its bold and rugged styling. The car’s visual highlights include its split headlamp setup with LED DRLs, a high and flat bonnet, plastic cladding all around the body, LED tail lamps, as well as its wide variety of colour options that include Zanskar Blue, Fiery Red, Ice Cool White, Moonlight Silver, Outback Bronze as well as Electric Blue.

2. Maruti Suzuki Swift

While Maruti Suzuki is on the verge of introducing a mid-life facelift for the Swift in the Indian market, it should be known that the pre-facelift model is already a good-looking hatch to start from. The large radiator grille up front, the projector headlamps with LED DRLs, the LED tail lights, all have been given a funky design that pleases everyone, especially the youth.

The car’s rear door handle that is integrated into the C-pillar gives it a floating roof design, while the dual-tone diamond-cut alloy wheels add to its overall charm. In terms of design, the Maruti Suzuki Swift is one of the most stylish looking hatchbacks in the entire country. Maruti Suzuki has currently priced the Swift between Rs 5.19 – 8.02 lakh (ex-showroom).

3. Tata Altroz

Tata Motors has surely put in lots of efforts in designing its newer cars, with the obsolete Bolt hatchback being replaced with the Altroz, a car that has upped the ante in the premium hatchback segment in terms of design.

Pratap Bose, Vice President – Global Design, Tata Motors in an interview said that premium hatchback buyers want good looks, features and performance, and the Altroz has been designed keeping all of that in mind. Designed on the company’s Impact 2.0 styling language, the Altroz is surely a head turner.

4. Tata Nexon

While the Nexon was originally a curvy-looking sub-4m SUV, Tata introduced a mid-life facelift for the car in January this year, which brought along a much-needed completely redesigned front fascia.

The car features a flatter bonnet, sleek looking LED headlamps with DRLs, a unique tri-arrow pattern on the air dam, silver accents on the fog lamp housing, diamond-cut alloy wheels, as well as a rising belt line that features a contrasting white trim. The Nexon is currently available in Foliage Green, Calgary White, Flame Red, Pure Silver, Daytona Grey and Tectonic Blue paint schemes.

5. Ford EcoSport

The Ford EcoSport was the first sub-4m SUV in the Indian market, and it was originally launched back in 2013. Even after being on sale for over 7 years now, Ford has only introduced one facelift for the EcoSport in its entirety. However, the car’s design has certainly aged so well.

The EcoSport does not look dated at all, and its muscular stance as well as bold elements gives all other cars in the segment a run for their money. What sets the EcoSport apart from its competitors is its tailgate mounted spare wheel, which makes the sub-4m look rugged and of course, very unique. Ford retails the EcoSport at a starting price of Rs 8.17 lakh, going all the way up to Rs 11.71 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom).