5 Most Popular 110cc Scooters In India In 2021 – Activa 6G To Jupiter 110

Here, we have listed five of the most popular offerings in the 110cc scooter segment of the Indian market in 2021

Scooters are extremely popular in India, thanks to their brilliant practicality, frugal running costs, and easy-to-ride nature. Due to the high customer demand, two-wheeler manufacturers have been paying a lot of attention to this market space, and these days, the competition is quite tough.

Listed below are five 100cc scooters that were the most popular in the Indian market this year, i.e., in 2021.

1. Hero Pleasure Plus

Hero Pleasure has undergone several changes over the years, but it continues to remain an affordable and easy-to-ride scooter. It is powered by a 110.9cc single-cylinder powerplant, which belts out 8.1 PS and 8.70 Nm. Its top-spec variant gets i3S start/stop system and Bluetooth-enabled smartphone connectivity as well. The price of the Pleasure Plus ranges from Rs. 61,900 to Rs. 71,900.

2. Honda Activa 6G

Honda Activa is the most popular scooter nameplate in India, and its 110cc version (Activa 6G) is a brilliant offering. It has familiar styling, comfortable ride and handling, and an affordable price tag. Activa 6G is powered by a 109.5cc single-cylinder engine, which generates 7.79 PS and 8.79 Nm. It is currently priced from Rs. 69,645 to Rs. 72,891 in the Indian market.

3. Honda Dio

Honda Dio is the leaner, more attractive-looking sibling of the Activa 6G. It is powered by the same 109.5cc single-cylinder motor, but the output is slightly different (7.76 PS and 9 Nm). Also, it is easier to ride because of its slightly lower weight. With its price ranging from Rs. 65,075 to Rs. 70,973, the Dio is more affordable than the Activa.

4. TVS Jupiter 110

TVS Jupiter 110 is also one of the most popular scooters in the Indian market. It has a subtle design, a peppy and frugal engine (109.7cc single-cylinder engine with 7.88 PS and 8.8 Nm on tap), optional start/stop tech (IntelliGO), etc., all of which make it a great package overall. It is priced quite aggressively as well, from Rs. 66,273 to Rs. 76,573.

5. TVS Scooty Zest

TVS Scooty Zest is a compact scooter, ideal for shorter people due to its small size and light weight. Thanks to the lack of heft, it offers good performance as well as great fuel economy from its 109.7cc single-pot engine (7.81 PS/8.8 Nm). Priced from Rs. 64,641 to Rs. 66,318, the Zest is quite affordable as well.

All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, New Delhi