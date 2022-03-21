5 Most Awaited Upcoming SUVs In India In 2022 – New Scorpio To C3

People in India love SUVs, and plenty of new ones are slated to launch in our market soon, the top five of which are listed here

We’re just 3 months into 2022, and a few new cars have already been launched in India. Of course, plenty more are slated to be introduced during the rest of the year. In India, SUVs have been steadily gaining popularity in the past few years, and to capitalise on that, a lot of new SUVs are set to launch soon, along with updated versions of existing ones.

Here, we take a brief look at the top five upcoming SUVs that are expected to launch in the Indian car market this year, i.e., in 2022.

1. Citroen C3

Citroen will launch its second offering for the Indian market – C3 – by mid-2022. The compact crossover was officially revealed in September last year, with an extremely futuristic yet funky design, inspired by C5 Aircross. Under the hood of C3 will likely be a 1.2L turbo-petrol motor, and we expect a lot of premium tech and equipment to be available on it.

2. Hyundai Venue facelift

Hyundai Venue was introduced back in 2019, and it’s now due for a midlife facelift. The facelifted Venue is currently being road-tested in South Korea as well as in India. The exterior design is expected to see plenty of changes, like restyled headlights, taillights, front grille, etc. There will be a few additional features on offer as well, but the powertrain options will likely remain unchanged.

3. Next-gen Maruti Vitara Brezza

Maruti Vitara Brezza is expected to undergo a generation change soon, and the new model has even been spied undisguised. The new-gen Vitara Brezza will feature major changes to the interior and exterior styling, and there will be a lot more convenience and safety features on offer. The 1.5L petrol engine is expected to remain unchanged, but the mild-hybrid system could be more powerful.

4. Jeep Meridian

Jeep has officially unveiled the Meridian for the Indian market, set to go on sale in June this year. It’s essentially a three-row version of Compass, but with plenty of changes all around. The technical specs haven’t been revealed yet, but the manufacturer has stated that both petrol and diesel engine options will be available.

5. Next-gen Mahindra Scorpio

Mahindra & Mahindra has been working on the next-gen Scorpio for years now, and the SUV is expected to finally launch around mid-2022. The new model will be significantly more premium than the current-gen model, and perhaps larger in dimensions as well. The powertrain options will likely consist of a 2.0L turbo-petrol engine and a 2.0L turbo-diesel engine.