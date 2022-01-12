The SUV segment will see plenty of action this year as a host of new models are waiting in the pipeline along the due course

Carmakers have found recent success with the launch of new SUVs in the compact and midsize SUV segments and they are pushing boundaries to bring out more models across different price brackets. Consequently, new SUVs and crossovers are coming in thick and fast this calendar year and here are the five most anticipated ones:

1. Maruti Suzuki Vitara: (Rs. 11-18L)

Maruti Suzuki is stepping into the midsize five-seater category with an all-new premium SUV and is expected to be the next generation global Vitara. It will more likely be based on the improved version of the Global C platform and in India, it could sit above the upcoming new generation Brezza. It could launch later this year or in 2023.

2. Jeep Meridian: (Rs. 19-32L)

The three-row SUV based on the regular Compass has been a long time coming and it will certainly help in strengthening the American automaker’s presence in India. It is believed to be powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo diesel engine developing around 200 bhp. Compared to the regular Compass, the Meridian will have a spacious cabin, a tweaked exterior in the form of redesigned front and rear profiles and more premium features upon arrival in the coming months.

3. Mahindra Scorpio: (Rs. 9.99-17L)

The new generation Mahindra Scorpio has been in development for well over a year and it will sit on an updated ladder frame chassis with an assortment of changes inside and out. It is said to be powered by a 2.0-litre diesel and a 2.2-litre diesel engine in different tunes compared to the XUV700. It will likely go on sale in the second quarter of this calendar year.

4. Maruti Suzuki Jimny: (Rs. 9-14L)

The largest carmaker in the country has already given the Jimny greenlight for India and is shipped to several foreign markets from MSIL’s plant to meet global demand as well. It could be offered in a three-door configuration upon arrival as a five-door version has long been in the grapevine. It will rival Mahindra Thar and Force Gurkha and is expected to be powered by a 1.5-litre four-cylinder K15B petrol engine making close to 105 PS and 138 Nm.

5. Hyundai Tucson: (Rs. 16-22L)

In the overseas markets, the fourth-generation Hyundai Tucson based on the Sensuous Sportiness design philosophy exists since late 2020 and is finally making its local debut likely this year in India. The exterior and interior are radical departures compared to the outgoing model, and it could spice things up in the premium SUV space upon launch in the due course of 2022.