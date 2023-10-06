5 Most Affordable Luxury SUVs In India – BMW to Audi

Discover top affordable luxury SUVs in India – from BMW X1 to Mini Cooper Countryman – which redefine affordable luxury.

India’s SUV market has seen an upsurge in luxury offerings, combining elegance, performance, and versatility. Right now, we have plenty of luxury SUV options in the market, which redefine opulence, providing a taste of luxury while being budget-friendly.

Here, we unveil the top five affordable luxury SUVs in India that promise opulence without breaking the bank.

1. BMW X1

Price: Rs. 45.90 – 51.60 Lakh

The BMW X1 offers versatility with engine options, including a 1.5L turbocharged petrol unit (131 bhp) and a 2.0L turbocharged diesel unit (145 bhp). While power and performance may not be class-leading, it compensates with efficiency and a thrilling driving experience. The sporty exterior design complements the beautiful interior, making it an enticing option for those seeking adventure on the weekends.

2. Audi Q3

Price: Rs. 46.27 – 51.94 Lakh

Audi Q3 boasts a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol motor with an impressive 188 bhp. The sharp and futuristic exterior design gives it a commanding road presence. The spacious and aesthetically pleasing interior adds to the allure, making the Q3 a compelling choice for luxury SUV enthusiasts.

3. Volvo XC40

Price: Rs. 46.40 Lakh

Volvo XC40 stands out with a 2.0-litre turbocharged mild-hybrid petrol unit, emphasizing efficiency and performance. Its sleek exterior design blends with a beautifully crafted interior, showcasing Volvo’s commitment to safety and style. The XC40 promises a luxurious journey on Indian roads.

4. Mini Cooper Countryman

Price: Rs. 48.10 Lakh

Mini Cooper Countryman has a beautiful neo-retro design that stands apart. With a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine, it boasts 176 bhp, promising an exciting driving experience. The low centre of gravity and magnificent interior design make it a fun-to-drive and stylish luxury SUV.

5. Mercedes-Benz GLA

Price: Rs. 48.50 – 52.70 Lakh

Mercedes-Benz GLA offers versatility with a choice of engines, delivering a great balance between power and efficiency. The exterior exudes elegance while the interior is equipped with modern features. As the most affordable Mercedes SUV, the GLA is a package of style, space, and luxury.

All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, New Delhi