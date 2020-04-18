5 Most Affordable In-Line Four Cylinder Bikes In India [2020]

Even as bigger sports and superbikes have started gaining recognition in the country, the premium price tag still bars many enthusiasts to look this way

While more affordable single-cylinder and V-twin cylinder sports bikes continue to gain popularity and lure Indian customers, the balance and stability that in-line four-cylinder engines offer you, can never be matched. Furthermore, a true rider knows that the eargasmic sound of four-pot engines is impossible to replicate.

If high-speed cruising and track days are what you desire, then you should definitely check out this list of the five most affordable in-line four-cylinder engine motorcycles currently on sale in the Indian market –

1. Benelli TNT 600i – Rs 6.20 lakh

Benelli recently launched a mid-life facelifted version of the TNT 600i in China, with an Indian launch expected next year. For now, the pre-facelift model marches on, and is sold at a starting price of Rs 6.20 lakh (ex-showroom).

Powering the TNT 600i is a 600 cc liquid-cooled in-line 4-cylinder engine that generates 84 PS of peak power at 11,500 RPM, and along with a 54.6 Nm max torque at 10,500 RPM. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch. The Benelli TNT 600i is the most affordable sports bike in India that gets an in-line 4-cylinder engine.

2. Suzuki GSX-S750 – Rs 7.46 lakh

The Suzuki GSX-S750 middleweight naked motorcycle is brought to the country via the CKD (Completely Knocked Down) route, and is retailed at a base price of Rs 7.46 lakh (ex-showroom), making it the second most affordable in-line four-cylinder engine bike sold in India currently.

The motorcycle draws power from a 749 cc liquid-cooled powertrain that puts out 114.2 PS power at 10,500 rpm and 81 Nm torque at 9,000 rpm, and is mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The bike also comes equipped with a host of electronic aids like three-mode traction control system, low-rpm assist, and an easy start system.

3. Kawasaki Z900 – Rs 7.99 lakh

The Z900 is Kawasaki’s best-selling product in the Indian market, and the sports bike competes against the likes of the aforementioned Suzuki GSX-S750, as well as the Triumph Street Triple S, and the KTM 790 Duke.

Kawasaki offers the Z900 with a 948 cc, in-line four-cylinder engine that makes 125 PS power and 98.5 Nm of torque. The engine comes coupled with a 6-speed transmission, along with slip and assist clutch. The Z900 is currently priced at Rs 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

4. Honda CBR650R – Rs 7.70 lakh

The Honda CBR650R replaced the CBR650F when it launched in India, and the bike is assembled in the country from CKD kits. The CBR650R gets a 649 cc, in-line four-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that puts out 88.37 PS of max power at 11,500 rpm and 60.1 Nm of peak torque at 8,000 rpm.

Honda has priced the CBR650R in India at Rs 7.70 lakh (ex-showroom), and at this price point, the motorcycle competes against the other bikes on this list, including the Kawasaki Z900, and the Suzuki GSX-S750 too.

5. Kawasaki Ninja 1000 – Rs 10.29 lakh

The Kawaski Ninja 1000 is the most premium bike in this list, thanks to its 1,043 cc liquid-cooled, 4-stroke in-line four-pot engine that churns out 142 PS of power at 10,000 rpm and 111 Nm torque at 7,300 rpm. The top speed of the bike has been limited to 250 kmph, while Kawasaki claims that it can reach the speed of 100 kmph from standstill in just 3.3 seconds.

The bike is brought to the country through the CKD route, and is currently retailed at a base price of Rs 10.29 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).