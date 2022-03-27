5 Most Affordable Hatchbacks In India – Maruti Alto To Hyundai Santro

Check out our list of the five most affordable hatchback cars that one can buy in the Indian market currently

In the past two years, car prices have rapidly increased in India, which is a huge problem for new buyers. One has to shell out a lot more money now to purchase one, and there aren’t too many good deals left in the market. Thankfully, there still are a few cars that can be bought on a tight budget, especially great for people looking to graduate from a two-wheeler to a car.

Here, we have listed our pick of the most affordable hatchbacks in the Indian market, which you should consider if you’re planning to buy a new car but don’t want to empty your wallet too much.

1. Maruti Alto

Price: Rs. 3.25 lakh – Rs. 4.95 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi)

The Alto hatchback is the most affordable vehicle in Maruti Suzuki’s passenger car lineup. It is powered by a 0.8-litre petrol engine, which is capable of generating 48 PS and 69 Nm. A CNG option is also available here, which belts out 41 PS and 60 Nm. Transmission choices are limited to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

2. Maruti S-Presso

Price: Rs. 3.85 lakh – Rs. 5.56 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi)

Maruti’s little crossover hatchback – S-Presso – looks great and offers a decent amount of interior space. Under the hood, it gets a 1.0-litre petrol mill (68 PS/90 Nm), which can be had with a 5-speed MT or a 5-speed AMT. A CNG option is available as well with this engine (59 PS and 78 Nm when running on CNG), which comes mated to a 5-speed MT only.

3. Datsun redi-GO

Price: Rs. 3.83 lakh to Rs. 4.95 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi)

Datsun redi-Go is an underrated entry-level car; it is affordable, frugal, and decently spacious, but not too popular. Powerplant choices here consist of a 0.8-litre petrol engine (54 PS/72 Nm) and a 1.0-litre petrol engine (68 PS/91 Nm). A 5-speed manual transmission is offered as standard, while a 5-speed AMT option is available with the larger engine.

4. Renault Kwid

Price: Rs. 4.49 lakh to Rs. 5.83 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi)

Renault’s little crossover hatchback is the most handsome car in its segment, personally speaking. It has the same engine options on offer as Datsun redi-GO – a 0.8L petrol unit (54 PS/72 Nm) and a 1.0L petrol unit (68 PS/91 Nm). A 5-speed manual gearbox is available on both engines, and the 1.0-litre motor gets a 5-speed AMT option as well.

5. Hyundai Santro

Price: Rs. 4.86 lakh to Rs. 6.44 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi)

Hyundai Santro is one of the oldest nameplates in the Indian car market, and its current-gen version is still quite a sweet deal. It is powered by a 1.1-litre petrol engine, with 69 PS and 99 Nm on tap, which can be had with a 5-speed manual transmission or a 5-speed AMT. A CNG option is also on offer here (60 PS and 85 Nm when running on natural gas), which only gets the manual gearbox option.