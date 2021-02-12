5 Most Affordable Diesel-Automatic SUVs On Sale In India

While a range of manufacturers distanced themselves from oil burners as the BS6 emission norms became mandatory, diesel powertrains are still a favourable option in SUVs

The BS6 emission norms came into effect on April 1, 2020, and resulted in discontinuation of a range of cars and their variants. Majority of them were diesel powertrains, with many manufacturers completely distancing themselves from oil burners whatsoever. However, that certainly does not mean that you have to make a compromise.

Almost all manufacturers continue to offer diesel variants of their cars in the BS6 era, and today, we have compiled a list of the top 5 most affordable diesel-automatic SUVs that are currently on sale in the Indian market –

1. Kia Sonet

The Kia Sonet’s 1.5-litre diesel engine puts out 100 PS power and 240 Nm torque when had with a 6-speed MT, while the same engine produces 115 PS and 250 Nm when coupled with the 6-speed AT. The Sonet diesel-auto variants are priced between Rs 10.59 lakh and Rs 13.19 lakh (ex-showroom).

2. Mahindra XUV300

The Mahindra XUV300 currently gets the most powerful as well as the torquiest diesel engine in the sub-4m SUV segment, since its 1.5-litre four-cylinder mill puts out 117 PS power and 300 Nm torque. The engine can be had with a 6-speed MT or a 6-speed AMT, and the diesel-auto variants are priced between Rs 10.20 lakh and Rs 12.30 lakh (ex-showroom).

Cars & Diesel Variants Price* Kia Sonet HTK+ AT Rs 10.59 lakh GTX+ AT Rs 13.09 lakh GTX+ AT DT Rs 13.19 lakh Mahindra XUV300 W6 AMT Rs 10.20 lakh W8 AMT Rs 11.45 lakh W8 (O) AMT Rs 12.30 lakh Tata Nexon XMA AMT Rs 9.92 lakh XMA S AMT Rs 10.44 lakh XZA+ AMT Rs 11.72 lakh XZA+ DT AMT Rs 11.89 lakh XZA+ S AMT Rs 12.32 lakh XZA+ S DT AMT Rs 12.49 lakh XZA+ (O) AMT Rs 12.62 lakh XZA+ (O) DT AMT Rs 12.79 lakh Hyundai Creta SX AT Rs 16.28 lakh SX (O) AT Rs 17.49 lakh Kia Seltos HTK+ AT Rs 13.79 lakh HTX+ AT Rs 16.59 lakh GTX+ AT Rs 17.45 lakh

*All prices are ex-showrooom, New Delhi

3. Tata Nexon

The Tata Nexon’s 1.5-litre four-cylinder diesel engine produces 110 PS and 260 Nm, and can be had with either a 6-speed MT or a 6-speed AMT. The Nexon diesel AMT variants are priced from Rs 9.92 lakh to Rs 12.79 lakh (ex-showroom).

4. Hyundai Creta

The Hyundai Creta has been the best-selling SUV in India for the past few months, and Hyundai even claimed that 60% of Creta buyers are opting for the diesel variants. That said, Creta’s 1.5-litre four-cylinder engine makes 115 PS and 250 Nm, and the two diesel-auto variants on offer are priced at Rs 16.28 lakh and Rs 17.49 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively.

5. Kia Seltos

Launched as the first Kia car in India, the Seltos makes use of the same 1.5-litre diesel engine as the Creta, which is offered with the same 6-speed MT and 6-speed AT. Pricing for the Seltos 1.5-litre diesel auto variants starts from Rs 13.79 lakh, and goes all the way up to Rs 17.45 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom).