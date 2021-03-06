5 Most Affordable Cars With Panoramic Sunroof In 2021 – Creta To Safari

The trend of panoramic sunroofs continues to grow by the day, and manufacturers continue to introduce this feature with more and more affordable cars

A sunroof has today become one of the most essential features offered on a car, with the popularity of the feature growing by the day. In order to keep up with the demand, almost all mass-market carmakers have now introduced an electric sunroof with their cars. However, some manufacturers are more generous than others, and in a bid to attract more buyers, offer a larger dual-pane panoramic sunroof with some of their offerings.

We have put together a list of the 5 most affordable cars and their respective variants that come with a factory-fitted panoramic sunroof in India, take a look –

Car Variant & Specifications Price* Hyundai Creta SX 1.5L NA Petrol MT Rs 13.79 lakh SX 1.5L NA Petrol IVT Rs 15.27 lakh SX 1.5L Diesel MT Rs 14.79 lakh SX 1.5L Diesel AT Rs 16.27 lakh SX 1.4L Turbo Petrol DCT Rs 16.49 lakh SX(O) 1.5L NA Petrol IVT Rs 16.48 lakh SX(O) 1.5L Diesel MT Rs 16.07 lakh SX(O) 1.5L Diesel AT Rs 17.48 lakh SX(O) 1.4L Turbo Petrol DCT Rs 17.53 lakh MG Hector Sharp 1.5L Turbo Petrol Hybrid MT Rs 17.10 lakh Sharp 1.5L Turbo Petrol DCT/CVT Rs 18.10 lakh Sharp 2.0L Diesel MT Rs 18.43 lakh MG Hector Plus Sharp (6-seat) 1.5L Turbo Petrol Hybrid MT Rs 17.85 lakh Sharp (6-seat) 1.5L Turbo Petrol DCT/CVT Rs 18.90 lakh Sharp (6-seat) 2.0L Diesel MT Rs 19.23 lakh Select (7-seat) 2.0L Diesel MT Rs 18.43 lakh Tata Harrier XZ+ 2.0L Diesel MT Rs 19.05 lakh XZ+ Dark Edition 2.0L Diesel MT Rs 19.24 lakh XZ+ Camo 2.0L Diesel MT Rs 19.24 lakh XZA+ 2.0L Diesel AT Rs 20.25 lakh XZA+ Dark Edition 2.0L Diesel AT Rs 20.45 lakh XZA+ Camo 2.0L Diesel AT Rs 20.45 lakh Tata Safari XT+ 2.0L Diesel MT Rs 18.25 lakh XZ+ 2.0L Diesel MT Rs 19.99 lakh XZ+ Adventure Edition 2.0L Diesel MT Rs 20.20 lakh XZA+ 2.0L Diesel AT Rs 21.25 lakh XZA+ Adventure Edition 2.0L Diesel AT Rs 21.45 lakh

*All prices are ex-showroom, New Delhi

1. Hyundai Creta

The Hyundai Creta is currently the most affordable car in India to be offered with a panoramic sunroof, and this feature is offered with the SX and SX(O) variants of the mid-size SUV, with prices starting from Rs 13.79 lakh, going all the way up to Rs 17.53 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom).

2. MG Hector

MG offers a panoramic sunroof only with the range-topping Sharp trim of the MG Hector. The said variant costs Rs 17.10 lakh for the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol hybrid MT configuration, Rs 18.10 lakh for the turbo-petrol DCT or CVT, and Rs 18.43 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom New Delhi) for the 2.0-litre diesel MT.

3. MG Hector Plus

The Hector’s three-row version, Hector Plus is also offered with a panoramic sunroof. The Sharp trim on the 6-seat version and the Select trim on the 7-seat model get this feature. The former is available with petrol-hybrid MT, petrol CVT, petrol DCT and diesel MT configurations, with price ranging between Rs 17.85 – 19.23 lakh (ex-showroom). However, the Select trim on the 7-seat version gets the 2.0-litre oil burner only, with the sole variant currently priced at Rs 18.43 lakh (ex-showroom).

4. Tata Harrier

The Tata Harrier is offered with a dual-pane sunroof on the XZ+ and XZA+ variants, as well as the special Camo and Dark Edition versions of the two. Prices for the variants equipped with a panoramic sunroof range from Rs 19.05 lakh to Rs 20.45 lakh (ex-showroom).

5. Tata Safari

We already know that the recently launched new-gen Safari is more or less a three-row version of the aforementioned Harrier, and hence, borrows the five-seat SUV’s feature list too. That said, the XT+, XZ+ and XZA+ variants of the SUV get a panoramic sunroof, with prices ranging from Rs 18.25 lakh to Rs 21.45 lakh (ex-showroom).