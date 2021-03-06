5 Most Affordable Cars With Panoramic Sunroof In 2021 – Creta To Safari

The trend of panoramic sunroofs continues to grow by the day, and manufacturers continue to introduce this feature with more and more affordable cars
A sunroof has today become one of the most essential features offered on a car, with the popularity of the feature growing by the day. In order to keep up with the demand, almost all mass-market carmakers have now introduced an electric sunroof with their cars. However, some manufacturers are more generous than others, and in a bid to attract more buyers, offer a larger dual-pane panoramic sunroof with some of their offerings.
We have put together a list of the 5 most affordable cars and their respective variants that come with a factory-fitted panoramic sunroof in India, take a look –
|Car
|Variant & Specifications
|Price*
|Hyundai Creta
|SX 1.5L NA Petrol MT
|Rs 13.79 lakh
|SX 1.5L NA Petrol IVT
|Rs 15.27 lakh
|SX 1.5L Diesel MT
|Rs 14.79 lakh
|SX 1.5L Diesel AT
|Rs 16.27 lakh
|SX 1.4L Turbo Petrol DCT
|Rs 16.49 lakh
|SX(O) 1.5L NA Petrol IVT
|Rs 16.48 lakh
|SX(O) 1.5L Diesel MT
|Rs 16.07 lakh
|SX(O) 1.5L Diesel AT
|Rs 17.48 lakh
|SX(O) 1.4L Turbo Petrol DCT
|Rs 17.53 lakh
|MG Hector
|Sharp 1.5L Turbo Petrol Hybrid MT
|Rs 17.10 lakh
|Sharp 1.5L Turbo Petrol DCT/CVT
|Rs 18.10 lakh
|Sharp 2.0L Diesel MT
|Rs 18.43 lakh
|MG Hector Plus
|Sharp (6-seat) 1.5L Turbo Petrol Hybrid MT
|Rs 17.85 lakh
|Sharp (6-seat) 1.5L Turbo Petrol DCT/CVT
|Rs 18.90 lakh
|Sharp (6-seat) 2.0L Diesel MT
|Rs 19.23 lakh
|Select (7-seat) 2.0L Diesel MT
|Rs 18.43 lakh
|Tata Harrier
|XZ+ 2.0L Diesel MT
|Rs 19.05 lakh
|XZ+ Dark Edition 2.0L Diesel MT
|Rs 19.24 lakh
|XZ+ Camo 2.0L Diesel MT
|Rs 19.24 lakh
|XZA+ 2.0L Diesel AT
|Rs 20.25 lakh
|XZA+ Dark Edition 2.0L Diesel AT
|Rs 20.45 lakh
|XZA+ Camo 2.0L Diesel AT
|Rs 20.45 lakh
|Tata Safari
|XT+ 2.0L Diesel MT
|Rs 18.25 lakh
|XZ+ 2.0L Diesel MT
|Rs 19.99 lakh
|XZ+ Adventure Edition 2.0L Diesel MT
|Rs 20.20 lakh
|XZA+ 2.0L Diesel AT
|Rs 21.25 lakh
|XZA+ Adventure Edition 2.0L Diesel AT
|Rs 21.45 lakh
*All prices are ex-showroom, New Delhi
1. Hyundai Creta
The Hyundai Creta is currently the most affordable car in India to be offered with a panoramic sunroof, and this feature is offered with the SX and SX(O) variants of the mid-size SUV, with prices starting from Rs 13.79 lakh, going all the way up to Rs 17.53 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom).
2. MG Hector
MG offers a panoramic sunroof only with the range-topping Sharp trim of the MG Hector. The said variant costs Rs 17.10 lakh for the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol hybrid MT configuration, Rs 18.10 lakh for the turbo-petrol DCT or CVT, and Rs 18.43 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom New Delhi) for the 2.0-litre diesel MT.
3. MG Hector Plus
The Hector’s three-row version, Hector Plus is also offered with a panoramic sunroof. The Sharp trim on the 6-seat version and the Select trim on the 7-seat model get this feature. The former is available with petrol-hybrid MT, petrol CVT, petrol DCT and diesel MT configurations, with price ranging between Rs 17.85 – 19.23 lakh (ex-showroom). However, the Select trim on the 7-seat version gets the 2.0-litre oil burner only, with the sole variant currently priced at Rs 18.43 lakh (ex-showroom).
4. Tata Harrier
The Tata Harrier is offered with a dual-pane sunroof on the XZ+ and XZA+ variants, as well as the special Camo and Dark Edition versions of the two. Prices for the variants equipped with a panoramic sunroof range from Rs 19.05 lakh to Rs 20.45 lakh (ex-showroom).
5. Tata Safari
We already know that the recently launched new-gen Safari is more or less a three-row version of the aforementioned Harrier, and hence, borrows the five-seat SUV’s feature list too. That said, the XT+, XZ+ and XZA+ variants of the SUV get a panoramic sunroof, with prices ranging from Rs 18.25 lakh to Rs 21.45 lakh (ex-showroom).