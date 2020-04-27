5 Most Affordable BS6 Cars To Buy In India – Alto To S-Presso

With the switch to stricter emission norms, most of the carmakers have updated their entire lineup to BS6 compliance, here are the 5 most affordable BS6 cars you can buy right now

With the BS6 emission norms in full force, almost every carmaker out there has updated its model lineup with cleaner engines. So, with this, most of the cars on sale in India, right from entry-level models like the Alto and the S-Presso to some biggies like the BMW 5-Series and the Mercedes E-Class. In this article, however, we tell you about the 5 most affordable BS6 cars to buy in India.

1. Maruti Alto

Priced from Rs 2.94-4.36 Lakh (ex-showroom), the Maruti Alto is currently the most affordable car in its company’s lineup. The Alto is available only with a 796cc engine now and it continues to impress with its traits of reliability, frugality, easy maintenance and a sufficiently peppy engine.

2. Maruti S-Presso

The Maruti S-Presso is priced in a range of Rs 3.7 – 4.99 Lakh (ex-showroom). It is powered by a 1.0-litre K-Series engine that is available with two transmission options – a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed AMT. The S-Presso is underpinned by the company’s HEARTECT-K platform, which has been derived from the Kei car platform of the JDM-spec Alto. The S-Presso offers an SUV-inspired styling along with decent dynamics, a strong motor and a sufficiently spacious cabin.

3. Renault Kwid

Next in line is the Renault Kwid, which has been a traditional Maruti Alto rival. While the Alto is now available only with a 0.8-litre engine, the Kwid continues to be on sale in 0.8-litre and 1.0-litre variants. The small car is priced from Rs 2.92 to Rs 5.01 Lakh (ex-showroom). The Kwid impresses with its SUV-inspired styling, roomy cabin and easy maintenance.

4. Maruti Celerio

The next Maruti model in this list is the Celerio, a B1-segment hatchback that became the first Maruti car to ever offer an AMT option. Now, however, the Celerio is in the last phase of its career and will be replaced by an all-new model in a year’s time. Currently, it’s priced from Rs 4.41 – 5.58 Lakh (ex-showroom). It impresses with its practical cabin, strong 1.0-litre engine, easy maintenance and high frugality.

5. Hyundai Santro

In its second generation now, the Hyundai Santro is currently priced from Rs 4.57 – 6.2 Lakh (ex-showroom). While the latest version of the tallboy hasn’t been as popular as its predecessor, it still manages to impress with its roomy cabin, well-sorted optional AMT, sufficiently powerful 1.1-litre petrol engine and easy maintenance. The Santro is easily the most upmarket car in our list here.