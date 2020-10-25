5 Maruti Cars To Get New Generation Models – Alto to Vitara Brezza

Check out our list of five upcoming next-generation Maruti Suzuki vehicles, which are expected to launch in the Indian market in next 2-3 years

Maruti Suzuki, India’s largest carmaker, is planning to overhaul its vehicle lineup soon. The company has already laid out a roadmap for new vehicle launches, as well as replacements for a few of its current products. We’ve spied a few of these upcoming vehicles, while for the others, we only have speculations at the moment.

Here, we shall discuss five new-generation models that Maruti will be launching in the Indian market soon, ranging from the entry-level Alto to the highly anticipated Jimny (Gypsy).

1. Maruti Alto

Maruti Suzuki Alto is the most popular vehicle in India, having sold over 40 lakh units in 2 decades since its launch. Currently, the Alto is only available with a 0.8-litre, naturally aspirated, inline-3 engine, with 48 PS and 69 Nm on tap. This engine has a CNG variant as well. Its next-generation model is expected to hit the market early next year.

The 2021 Maruti Alto is expected to be larger in dimensions than the current one, which should liberate more interior space. It will probably be underpinned by the brand’s Heartect platform (or Heartect-Kei, like on the S-Presso), which is extremely lightweight yet stiff. The engine and transmission, however, will probably remain unchanged.

2. Maruti Celerio

The Celerio isn’t the most popular car in Maruti Suzuki’s arsenal, but the little hatchback still manages to retail in respectable numbers. It was first introduced in the Indian market back in 2014, and has remained largely unchanged since then. A new-generation model is on its way now, expected to launch early next year.

The new-gen Celerio has been spied multiple times during road tests, and it seems to be larger in size than the current model. It will be underpinned by the Heartect platform, and will feature extensive interior and exterior redesign. The powertrain will consist of the same 1.0-litre K-series engine as the current one, with a more powerful 1.2-litre engine being available as well. We’re not sure if Celerio X will be available in the next-generation avatar though.

3. Maruti Vitara Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Brezza was launched in India back in 2016, and is due for a replacement now. The current version underwent a mid-life facelift earlier this year, which updated the design a little, but the SUV still feels a little dated, especially compared to its rivals.

No details about the next-gen Vitara Brezza have been confirmed yet, except that it will debut in the first half of 2022. We don’t expect any changes to the engine and transmissions, but the chassis will probably be new. The vehicle might also get a hybrid variant, which will offer better fuel economy and generate lower emissions.

4. Maruti Gypsy (Suzuki Jimny Mk4)

Maruti Gypsy (Suzuki Jimny Mk2) was a brilliant off-road SUV, and enjoyed a cult status among auto enthusiasts in our country. Sadly, the vehicle was discontinued last year (for the general public). Now, however, it seems like Maruti will introduce the Jimny Mk4 in the Indian market in 2023, as the new-generation Gypsy.

Maruti is currently road testing the Jimny in India, but in its regular 3-door avatar. The company will develop a 5-door version for the Indian market, which will be more practical than the current one. Upon launch, the 5-door Jimny (or Gypsy) will serve as a more affordable alternative to the Mahindra Thar and upcoming Force Gurkha.

5. Next-Gen Maruti S-Cross

The S-Cross SUV is Maruti Suzuki’s flagship vehicle, but it is one of the least popular models in the company’s lineup. The manufacturer has confirmed that it will launch a new SUV during the second half of 2022, which will replace the current S-Cross. Perhaps Maruti Suzuki and Toyota will co-develop the new-generation S-Cross, and the latter will also launch a rebadged version of it.

This upcoming SUV will probably be larger than the current-gen S-Cross, especially in terms of height. The engine will probably be the same tried-and-tested 1.5-litre ‘K-series’ motor, with mild-hybrid assistance. We don’t expect Maruti to add a diesel engine to the range, but the vehicle might get a hybrid or a plug-in variant instead. The hybrid tech will debut in Maruti’s upcoming flagship, and then later trickle down to lesser models as well.