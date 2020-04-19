5 Hyundai & Kia Cars Use 1.5L Diesel Engine In India – Details

The 1.5-litre CRDi diesel engine was first introduced in Kia Seltos and it produces 115 PS and 250 Nm of peak torque

While many carmakers distanced themselves from using diesel engines mainly in the volume-based affordable segments, Hyundai Group is just reluctant to give in. Kia Motors India made its domestic debut with the Seltos in August 2019 and with it a new 1.5-litre four-cylinder diesel engine came into existence. It is sold in HTE, HTK, HTK Plus, HTX, HTX Plus and GTX Plus trims in the mid-size SUV.

The powertrain produces 115 PS at 4,000 rpm and 250 Nm of peak torque delivered at 1,500 rpm. It is paired with either a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission driving the front wheels. With the resonating success of the Kia Seltos, the oil-burner found its way into the second generation Creta earlier this year.

Just as its cousin, the 2020 Hyundai Verna uses the same engine but it is slightly more frugal as the AT is claimed to return 18.5 kmpl and the MT at 21.4 kmpl – 0.5 kmpl and 1.4 kmpl more than that of the Seltos’ respective transmission options. A couple of weeks following the new-gen Creta’s launch, Hyundai introduced the facelifted Verna featuring the identical diesel mill.

In the C-segment sedan, however, the automatic version of the CRDi turbocharged engine is offered only in the SX and SX (O) trims. The Venue has been tasting success ever since it made its market debut in May 2019. The compact SUV managed to dethrone the long time segment leader Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza in no time as it dominated monthly sales charts.

It continues to set impressive numbers except for last month when the pandemic ruined sales prospects. The Venue was initially launched with a 1.4-litre diesel engine and it was replaced by the bigger 1.5-litre diesel motor a couple of months ago. The detuned version of the oil-burner used in the Creta and Seltos is the most fuel economical diesel compact SUV in India.

It kicks out 100 PS and 240 Nm and is paired only with a six-speed manual transmission. It is claimed to return a fuel economy of 23.3 kmpl. The facelifted Hyundai Elantra arrived in October 2019 and it resulted in the discontinuation of 1.6-litre diesel engine. Over the last months, the Elantra was sold only with the 2.0-litre petrol unit and now the 1.5-litre BSVI diesel has joined the lineup.

Compared to the previous 1.6-litre diesel, the new powerplant is slightly underpowered at 115 PS and 250 Nm as the Creta and Seltos. It is also mated to either a six-speed MT or a six-speed AT. The Elantra has been the fifth model to gain this engine, underlining Hyundai Group’s faith in the future of diesel models.