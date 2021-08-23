5 Highest Hatchback Discounts In August 2021 – Kwid To Swift

Check out the top five hatchbacks in the Indian market with the highest discounts and deals available this month

The Indian automobile industry is currently on the road to recovery, post the country’s 75th Independence Day celebration, with the lockdown slowly lifting across every state. To ensure that the sales figures stay up, carmakers are offering some attractive discounts on their vehicles this month. Here, we’ve listed the best discounts available on hatchbacks in our market this August.

On Renault Kwid, a cash discount of Rs. 10,000 is on offer, along with an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 20,000 (Rs. 15,000 on the 0.8L variants). Buyers can also avail either a corporate discount of Rs. 10,000 or a rural bonus of Rs. 5,000, depending on the eligibility.

A loyalty bonus of Rs. 10,000 is available as well, exclusively for existing Renault car owners. On the ‘STD 0.8L’ and ‘RXE 0.8L’ variants, only this loyalty bonus is available. One can also avail a scrapping bonus of up to Rs. 10,000 under the r.e.li.v.e scrappage program, by bringing in their old car.

Maruti Swift has a cash discount of Rs. 10,000 available on the Lxi trim, while the same on Vxi trim is worth Rs. 25,000. On Zxi and Zxi Plus, a cash discount of Rs. 15,000 is on offer. Regardless of the trim chosen, an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 4,000 are available on it.

Datsun Go has a cash discount of Rs. 20,000 on offer this month. Apart from that, a corporate discount of Rs. 20,000 is also available on it. On Datsun redi-GO a cash discount of Rs. 20,000 is on offer, along with an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000. In Kerala, the manufacturer is offering a 1g gold coin as well, as a special Onam offer, both these Datsun cars.

5 Highest Discounts On Hatchbacks In August 2021 Model Cash Discount Exchange Bonus + Corporate Discount Renault Kwid Up to Rs. 10,000 (+ Rs. 10,000 scrapping bonus + Rs. 10,000 loyalty bonus) Up to Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 10,000(corporate)/Rs. 5,000(rural) Maruti Swift Up to Rs. 25,000 Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 4,000 Datsun redi-GO Rs. 20,000 (+ 1g gold coin, Kerala only) Rs. 15,000 + 0 Datsun Go Rs. 20,000 (+ 1g gold coin, Kerala only) Rs. 20,000 + 0 Maruti Alto Rs. 25,000 (Petrol)/Rs. 5,000 (CNG) Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 3,000

Maruti Suzuki is offering benefits worth up to Rs. 43,000 on its most affordable model, the Alto. It gets a cash discount of Rs. 25,000 on the petrol variants, and of Rs. 10,000 on the CNG variants. An exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000 are also on offer here.