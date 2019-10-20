5 Global Cars Toyota Should Launch In India – RAV4 To Highlander

Toyota currently has a huge gap in its Indian lineup from Fortuner to Land Cruiser Prado. Here are the 5 cars we feel Toyota really needs to bring to India!

Toyota is currently the world’s largest passenger vehicle manufacturer, however that does not reflect in its Indian lineup. The carmaker does sell some cars that do extremely well in their respective segments, but given Toyota’s vast lineup, India is a market that is largely unexplored by the Japanese manufacturer.

Currently, Toyota has a huge gap of around Rs 68 lakhs between the Fortuner SUV and the Land Cruiser Prado, which are priced at Rs 27.83 lakh and Rs 96.3 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively. They do have Camry Hybrid and Prius in between these two SUVs, but both of these do not appeal the masses.

Here’s a list of 5 cars we think Toyota should bring to India to enhance their market share and have a bigger lineup.

1. Toyota Harrier

No, not the Tata one. Toyota also has a mid-size crossover SUV named Harrier in the international markets. The car has been on sale since 1997, with the current-gen model hitting the markets in late 2013. The car shares its design elements and powertrains with the LX offering from Toyota’s own luxury brand, Lexus.

The Toyota Harrier gets a 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine that makes 227 PS of power, along with a 2.5-litre hybrid petrol engine which churns out a total power of 197 PS.

The current gen Harrier is sold in Japan, Malaysia and Singapore, at a starting price of 2,720,000 Japanese Yen (Rs 17.84 lakh), which goes up to 4,470,000 Japanese Yen (Rs 29.31 lakh). If brought to India, the Toyota Harrier will directly rival the Jeep Compass.

2. Toyota RAV4

The RAV4 is a compact crossover SUV which is currently in its fifth-generation model of production. The RAV4 is one of the best-selling cars that Toyota produces internationally.

It gets either a 2.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine which produces 171 HP of max power, or a 2.5-litre engine paired to an electric motor, which produces a combined 222 HP of power, with an optional four-wheel drive. The SUV competes against the likes of the Volkswagen Tiguan and Honda CR-V internationally, and if launched in India, will retain its international competitors here.

3. Toyota Corolla Hybrid

The Corolla has been a brand in itself in India and is one of the most popular D-segment sedans since its launch in 2001. However, unlike India where we get diesel and petrol engine options only, the Corolla is also offered with a hybrid option in the international markets.

The Corolla Hybrid gets a 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine paired with two electric motors and a CVT, and makes 121 HP of power. The Toyota Corolla Hybrid has a price price of $22,950, which roughly translates to Rs 16.32 lakhs INR.

At this price point, it competes against the likes of Honda Insight, Hyundai Ioniq, Kia Niro, and the Toyota Prius from its own family. If launched at the right price in India, Corolla Hybrid will be quick to make a name for itself given the people’s trust on Toyota’s reliability.

4. Toyota Highlander

The Toyota Highlander is a seven-seat SUV built on the same platform as the Camry. Also called the Toyota Kluger in some markets, the car features a sporty design outside and practicality inside.

The SUV is offered with two different engine options – a 2.7-litre four-cylinder petrol engine paired to a six-speed auto transmission, and a more powerful 3.5-litre engine with an eight-speed auto. The former makes 185 HP of power and 249 Nm of torque, while the latter is good for 295 HP/357 Nm.

The Highlander has a starting price of $31,830 (Rs 22.63 lakh) and goes up to $47,510 (Rs 33.78 lakh) for the top-end Limited Platinum variant, which sees it go up against the Land Rover Discover Sport in the US.

5. Toyota Alphard

The Toyota Alphard is a luxury minivan sold in Japan, Russia, UAE, China etc. Apart from its aggressive styling, its practicality makes it one of the most sought after MPVs in the markets it is sold in. It gets LED headlamps, fog lamps, tail lamps and turn indicators along with stylish 18-inch alloy wheels and plush interiors.

The minivan is available in either a seven-seat or an eight-seat configuration, and Toyota offers it with two engine options – a 2.5-litre and a 3.5-litre engine. The smaller engine churns out 180 HP of power and 235 Nm torque, whereas the bigger 3.5-litre unit produces a whopping 296 HP and 361 Nm.

The Alphard minivan was revealed in India at the 2018 Auto Expo, but the Japanese carmaker will bring the Vellfire instead, to India through CBU. We expect the King of MPVs too come to India soon.toyota