5 Electric Cars Launching In India Under 15 Lakh Next Year [2021]

Check out our list of upcoming electric cars in India, expected to launch next year, which will carry a relatively affordable pricetag

The Automobile industry is headed towards an electric revolution. Governments of various nations are already working hard to promote electric vehicles in their respective countries, thus reducing their overall carbon footprint, which includes India as well. Although there are plenty of electric two-wheelers available in our country, electric cars are much more limited.

That said, there are plenty of EVs lined-up for launch in the Indian market, and some of them will be relatively affordable as well! Here, we bring you five upcoming electric vehicles that will be priced under Rs. 15 lakh.

1. Mahindra eXUV300

Mahindra & Mahindra is working on expanding its vehicle portfolio in India, and a few electric vehicles are in the pipeline as well. The Mahindra XUV300 electric (or eXUV300) was showcased in its concept form at the 2020 Auto Expo, and will be priced competitively against the Tata Nexon EV when it launches, expected to begin at Rs. 13 lakh, going up to Rs. 16 lakh.

The specs of the eXUV300 are a mystery at the moment, but the driving range was confirmed by Mahesh Babu, MD & CEO, Mahindra Electric, to be around 375 km. Other reports also suggest that an entry-level version with lower driving range will also be introduced, focussed towards the urban buyers.

2. Maruti Suzuki Wagon R EV

Maruti Suzuki has been testing the electric Wagon-R for a year or two now, and it seems like these tests might continue till eternity! The company had previously revealed that the Wagon-R EV is being considered for commercial buyers and private fleet operators. The manufacturer is sceptical about retailing the vehicle to private buyers, as EVs aren’t mainstream in the Indian market.

Also, with an expected price of around Rs. 8 lakh, the Wagon-R will surely struggle to attract as many buyers as the regular Wagon-R. The battery and electric motor specification are unknown at the moment, but prior news reports had claimed an expected range of over 100 km.

3. Tata Altroz EV

Tata Motors is also working on expanding its lineup, with traditional ICE-powered car as well as EVs. Among the latter, the electric Altroz is perhaps the most anticipated vehicle. It was shown in near-production form at the 2020 Auto Expo, and was previously expected to launch before the end of this year. However, the EV’s launch has been delayed now, and it is now expected to arrive by mid-2021.

The Tata Altroz electric will be underpinned by the brand’s ALFA platform, just like the regular Altroz. The Altroz EV is expected to have a driving range of 250 to 300 km, and will feature the same Ziptron technology as the Nexon EV. Its price is expected to be around Rs. 10 lakh to Rs. 12 lakh.

4. Mahindra eKUV100

Before the eXUV300 arrives, Mahindra & Mahindra will be launching the eKUV100 in India. It was unveiled in near-production form during the Auto Expo 2020, and was reported to have a driving range of 140 km on a single charge. There are reports that a long-range variant would be available as well, which will be priced higher.

The eKUV100 is expected to be priced between Rs. 9.5 lakh and Rs. 12 lakh, and to justify its higher price over the regular KUV100, there will be a few premium features on offer as well. As such, this EV would be the most affordable vehicle in the Indian market, at least until the arrival of the Tata HBX EV.

5. Tata HBX Electric

Tata HBX is expected to launch in the Indian market by mid-2021, and its electric version is expected to debut by the end of 2021. The vehicle is mostly a mystery at this point, with only a few details available about it. Like the Altroz, the HBX and HBX EV will be underpinned by the ALFA platform. The battery and motor specs will only be revealed next year.

The ICE-powered Tata HBX is expected to be priced from Rs. 5.5 lakh to Rs. 8 lakh, and the electric HBX will be priced at a significant premium over it, starting around the Rs. 8 lakh mark (expected). If Tata plays its card right, the HBX will become extremely popular in India, primarily due to its pricing.