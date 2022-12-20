5-Door Maruti Suzuki Jimny Spied Fully Undisguised, Debut Soon

5-door Maruti Suzuki Jimny will be revealed next month at the 2023 Auto Expo and it will go on sale in August 2023

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) is preparing to unveil the five-door version of the Jimny and the Baleno-based YTB crossover at the 2023 Auto Expo next month. The event will be held in Greater Noida and the largest car producer in the country will also lift the cloaks off a brand new electric SUV concept that will give a sneak peek of its first EV coming by 2025.

Ahead of its global premiere, the first undisguised spy image of the five-door Jimny has come up on the internet. The test mule is currently in the final stages of testing and India will likely act as a production hub for the domestic as well as international markets. Compared to the global three-door Jimny Sierra, the five-door Jimny has larger dimensions.

Besides the extended wheelbase, two additional doors to accommodate more passengers and a bigger overall profile, the five-door Maruti Suzuki Jimny retains the upright body panels, flared wheel arches, body-coloured pull-type door handles, a near flat roofline and spare wheel mounted on the side-hinged upright tailgate with Jimny wording on it.

You could also see tail lamps mounted on the rear bumper, rectangular ORVMs, U-shaped alloy wheels and large rear quarter glass. Wearing an exterior body scheme known as Kinetic Yellow, the five-door Maruti Suzuki Jimny will have an overall length of 3,850 mm while the wheelbase length is increased by 300 mm and it will now stand at 2,550 mm.

The five-door Jimny will derive power from a 1.5-litre four-cylinder K15B mild-hybrid engine, which is good enough to generate around 103 PS maximum power and 138 Nm of peak torque. The powertrain will be linked with either a five-speed manual or a four-speed torque converter automatic transmission with Suzuki’s AllGrip Pro 4WD system as standard.

The lifestyle off-road SUV will take on the upcoming five-door Mahindra Thar and the five-door Force Gurkha. It will likely be launched around August 2023. The top-end variants are expected to boast features such as a large touchscreen infotainment system with SmartPlay Pro+ connectivity.