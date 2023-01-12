5-Door Maruti Suzuki Jimny Breaks Cover; Pre-Bookings Open

The dashboard and centre console have been designed to maximise the driver’s awareness of the angle of the car on undulated surfaces. Sections of the interior have a pattern resembling the body of a high-grade single-lens reflex camera that conceals small scratches, suppresses reflections and is easy to grip.

Based on the ‘Purity of Function’ philosophy, the five-door Maruti Suzuki Jimny has squared body proportions, signature design elements such as the clamshell bonnet, vertical slits in the front grille and round headlamps. This interior features basic black shades to avoid distraction while silver inserts highlight functional elements according to the brand.

This is also the most packed Jimny yet in terms of features offered as the equipment list comprises a nine-inch Smart Play Pro+ infotainment system with HD display, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, Arkamys audio, six airbags, Brake (LSD) Limited Slip Differential, ESP with hill hold assist, hill decent control, rear-view camera, and ABS with EBD.

The 4WD transfer case lets you shift seamlessly from 2H two-wheel drive to 4H four-wheel drive on-the-fly as easily shifting to 4L (low-range transfer gear) drive mode gives better torque and traction in challenging surface conditions. The longer wheelbase Jimny can be bought in seven colour schemes – five single- and two dual-tone shades.

The five-door Maruti Suzuki Jimny measures an overall length of 3,985 mm with a spare wheel, a width of 1,645 mm and a height of 1,720 mm with a wheelbase length of 2,590 mm. The bootspace capacity stands at 208 litres (332 litres when rear seats are folded) and the ground clearance of the lifestyle off-road SUV is 210 mm.