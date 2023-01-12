5-Door Maruti Suzuki Jimny Breaks Cover; Pre-Bookings Open

5-door Maruti Suzuki Jimny will be introduced by the middle of this year and it will be powered by a 1.5-litre K15B mild-hybrid petrol engine
Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has hosted the global premiere of the five-door Jimny at the 2023 Auto Expo in Greater Noida. The lifestyle off-roading SUV will compete against the upcoming five-door Mahindra Thar and Force Gurkha upon its market launch by the middle of this calendar year. It has bigger proportions compared to the global three-door Jimny Sierra.
The five-door Jimny will be launched in India first before reaching international markets. The ladder frame chassis based off-roading SUV is said to have ample body angles and a three-link rigid axle suspension as well as Suzuki’s AllGrip Pro 4WD system with a low-range transfer gear (4L mode). The AllGrip Pro enables extreme off-road ability carrying forward the brand’s strong legacy of over five decades of global success.
Based on the ‘Purity of Function’ philosophy, the five-door Maruti Suzuki Jimny has squared body proportions, signature design elements such as the clamshell bonnet, vertical slits in the front grille and round headlamps. This interior features basic black shades to avoid distraction while silver inserts highlight functional elements according to the brand.
The dashboard and centre console have been designed to maximise the driver’s awareness of the angle of the car on undulated surfaces. Sections of the interior have a pattern resembling the body of a high-grade single-lens reflex camera that conceals small scratches, suppresses reflections and is easy to grip.
It has an approach angle of 36 degrees, a departure angle of 50 degrees and a breakover angle of 24 degrees. As for the performance, the 1.5-litre four-cylinder K15B mild hybrid petrol engine with idle start/stop technology is utilised. This powertrain was prominently used in Maruti Suzuki’s lineup previously and now only the Ciaz has it as a K15C already replaced in in many models.
The engine develops a maximum power output of 105 PS at 6,000 rpm and 134 Nm of peak torque delivered at 4,400 rpm. It is paired with a five-speed manual transmission as standard and a four-speed torque converter automatic unit as an option. The fuel tank capacity is rated at 40 litres and the braking duties are handled by ventilated front discs and a drum setup at the rear. The Jimny rides on 195/80 R15 tyres and its pre-bookings are already open at Nexa dealerships and via online.