5-Door Maruti Jimny Spied – Seating Layout, Interior, Front & Rear Design

5-door Maruti Jimny is expected to make its world debut at the 2023 Auto Expo in January before going on sale in India

Maruti Suzuki has regularly been spotted testing the five-door Jimny in recent weeks and a new Instagram reel gives us more details about the upcoming model. The India-spec Jimny is expected to make its world debut at the 2023 Auto Expo in January before going on sale and it could be accompanied by the Baleno-based YTB SUV Coupe at the motoring show.

The spy video shows the presence of a round-shaped LED headlamp unit with a muscular bonnet and the signature vertical grille slats. The front fascia boasts an aggressive-looking bumper with circular LED fog lamps and a wide air intake in the middle. The near-flat roofline, upright pillars and a slightly raked front windshield add to the SUV’s robust character.

The side profile indicates flared wheel arches, newly designed U-shaped alloy wheels, regular pull-type door handles, and a larger greenhouse. The rear doors are noticeably longer compared to the global-spec three-door Jimny Sierra and the rear overhangs have grown as well to accommodate the more spacious cabin and therefore more occupants inside.

The five-door Maruti Suzuki Jimny will reportedly have a 300 mm longer wheelbase and the bootspace will also be larger judging by the spy shots. The rear end comes with the spare wheel mounted on the upright tailgate, side-hinged door opening, bumper-mounted tail lamps and the high-mounted stop lamp look identical to the global model.

A small peek of the interior gives away adjustable headrests at the rear and the seat appears to have the room to accommodate three passengers. The interior will also likely be more premium than the international version as a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system and the use of new surface trims and materials are also expected.

As for the performance, the five-door Jimny is expected to use a 1.5-litre four-cylinder DualJet K15C petrol engine developing around 103 PS maximum power and 137 Nm of peak torque. It will likely be paired with a five-speed manual transmission as standard transferring power to all four wheels through the AllGrip 4WD system.