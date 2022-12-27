5-Door Maruti Jimny Coming Next Month – What To Expect?

5-Door Maruti Jimny is expected to go on sale in the third quarter of 2023 following its debut at the 2023 Auto Expo

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) confirmed recently that it will showcase as many as 16 models at the 2023 Auto Expo, scheduled between January 13 and 18 in Greater Noida. There will be four major highlights as the Baleno-based coupe SUV, five-door Jimny, an electric SUV concept previewing the YY8, and the Wagon R flex fuel prototype will greet media and show-goers.

While the Baleno-based compact coupe SUV will arrive around March or April 2023, the five-door India-spec Maruti Suzuki Jimny appears to have its production commence only by the middle of the year and thus it can be expected to launch in the third quarter of 2023. The lifestyle off-road SUV holds plenty of significance as it will help the brand step into a new segment.

The Indo-Japanese manufacturer has been rapidly expanding its SUV portfolio in recent months and it has paid dividends as the new generation Brezza compact SUV and the all-new Grand Vitara midsize SUV have been well received by customers. The five-door Jimny will target an entirely new set of buyers with go-anywhere capabilities.

However, it will also be practical as it will be longer while having a longer wheelbase compared to the global three-door Jimny Sierra. It will have a more spacious cabin and will accommodate more passengers and the bootspace will also be bigger. Moreover, India will likely act as a production hub for the extended wheelbase Jimny as it will be shipped abroad.

In India, it will act as a spiritual successor to the Gypsy and it could be dubbed the new Gypsy as well. But, the Jimny nameplate is already popular here as it has been long anticipated to go on sale. As for the performance, it will be equipped with a 1.5-litre four-cylinder K15B mild-hybrid petrol engine producing around 103 PS and 138 Nm.

The powertrain will be linked with a five-speed manual or a four-speed torque converter automatic transmission, transferring power to all four wheels through Suzuki’s AllGrip Pro 4WD system. While continuing to have the signature design elements of the latest global Jimny, it will have a more premium interior.