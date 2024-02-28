5-Door Mahindra Thar To Launch In India By Mid-2024 – Confirmed

5-door Mahindra Thar will go on sale in India by the middle of this year and it will have larger proportions than its 3-door sibling

During an earnings call, Rajesh Jejurikar, executive director and Chief Executive Officer of Mahindra and Mahindra, confirmed that the five-door Thar will be introduced in India by the middle of this calendar year. Spotted testing multiple times already, the upcoming Thar has undoubtedly been one of the most highly anticipated launches in 2024.

The Mahindra Thar five-door could be christened the Thar Armada and it will be built on a separate production line according to Jejurikar. Yesterday, the homegrown manufacturer introduced the Thar Earth Edition of the existing three-door model. The five-door variant will be positioned in a more premium manner in comparison and it will have larger proportions.

In addition, the electrified Thar is expected to arrive by 2026 and it was previewed at the Futurescape event in South Africa via concept form. Notable exterior revisions are on the horizon with updates including a redesigned front grille and bumper, and LED technology will be incorporated into the headlights, tail lights, turn signals, and fog lamps.

Additionally, changes are expected in the rear quarter glass area and rear door handles. The top-spec variants are likely to feature new 19-inch alloy wheels. In higher-spec variants, the cabin is expected to sport a dual-tone theme. The updated centre console will house a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system and the all-digital instrument console might mirror that of the XUV700.

The 2024 five-door Mahindra Thar will be powered by the 2.2L mHawk four-cyl diesel and 2.0L mStallion four-cyl petrol engines found in the current three-door Thar, available with both six-speed manual and automatic transmission choices. The power and torque outputs could also be the same. With an expected starting price of slightly over Rs. 15 lakh (ex-showroom), the equipment list will be more upmarket.

The bigger Mahindra Thar will share the ladder frame and suspension with the Scorpio N and will boast features such as six airbags, disc brakes on all four wheels, an electric sunroof, rear air conditioning vents, engine start/stop button, and much more.