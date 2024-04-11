Mahindra Thar Armada To Get ADAS, Sunroof, Ventilated Seats & More

Mahindra Thar Armada will be launched in India on August 15, 2024 and it will get a more advanced features list compared to the 3-door model

On August 15, 2024 Mahindra & Mahindra will host the global debut of the five-door Thar Armada in India and it has been spotted testing multiple times. What we do know already is that the exterior will get minor differences compared to its three-door sibling while the interior will be a major departure with the presence of more upmarket features and technologies.

The lifestyle off-roader will boast upright proportions and tall pillars similar to the three-door model to keep the lineage and showcase toughness. We do expect the starting price to be over Rs. 15 lakh (ex-showroom) and it will be positioned well above the five-door Jimny. It will be underpinned by the same ladder frame chassis and will have a lot in common with the Scorpio N.

The five-door Mahindra Thar will have a longer wheelbase and thus a roomier cabin appealing to family audiences without sacrificing its core off-road capabilities. According to a recent report that emerged on the internet, the upcoming Thar will come with a two-tone dashboard and a white upholstery that should render a spacious appeal.

The seats will be more comfortable reportedly and the SUV will be available in a total of three to four variants upon launch. The equipment list will comprise a sunroof, electrically adjustable and ventilated driver and front passenger seats, automatic climate control system, air conditioning vents at the rear and reading lamps for rear occupants.

Other highlights will include six airbags, ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems), a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, an all-digital instrument console and auto-dimming inside rearview mirror. The report further noted that the 4×4 system will be only offered in the top-spec trims.

As for the performance, a 2.0L mStallion four-cylinder petrol and a 2.2L mHawk four-cylinder diesel engine will be offered. Both engines will be paired with a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter AT. It is yet unknown if a 1.5L diesel will be available or not as in the three-door Thar 2WD.