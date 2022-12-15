5-Door Mahindra Thar To Be Revealed Next Month In India – Report

5-door Mahindra Thar will reportedly make its global debut next month before going on sale in the second half of 2023

Mahindra & Mahindra has been testing the five-door variant of the second-generation Thar on public roads for quite a few months now. It will compete against the upcoming five-door Maruti Suzuki Jimny and the five-door Force Gurkha. While the longer wheelbase Gurkha has already been caught undisguised, the much anticipated five-door Jimny will likely debut at the 2023 Auto Expo in January.

The motoring show could see the global premiere of the India-specific extended wheelbase Jimny before reaching showrooms in the second half of the 2023 calendar year. While the chances of the five-door Force Gurkha reaching dealerships are high early next year, the speculations surrounding the official unveil of the five-door Mahindra Thar have varied on the internet.

Some outlets have claimed that the upcoming lifestyle-based off-road SUV will only see the light in late 2023 before the domestic market launch in early 2024, a new report suggests that the model will be unveiled as early as next month. We wouldn’t be surprised if this happens considering the test mules spotted have been in their near production state.

The report further notes that the five-door Mahindra Thar will be revealed on January 26, 2023 and Mahindra is indeed known to make the patriotic days or any other day of national significance more memorable. Citing their sources, it has been said that the bigger Thar will go on sale only in the second half of 2023 – in a similar fashion to the five-door Jimny perhaps?

The five-door Mahindra Thar will have a lot in common with the new ladder frame that debuted in the Scorpio N. It will have longer rear doors to accommodate more passengers on the inside and is expected to be more practical by offering more space for the occupants as well as at the back to carry more luggage around.

It will be interesting to see if the off-roading characteristics of the SUV will be affected or not considering the changes made to improve practicality. It will derive power from the same 2.2-litre four-cylinder mHawk diesel and the 2.0-litre four-cylinder mStallion petrol engines. However, the power and outputs could slightly vary to offset the added weight.