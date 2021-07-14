5-Door Mahindra Thar India Launch Likely In Early 2023

5-door Mahindra Thar is expected to go on sale in 2023 and will likely have a longer wheelbase and overall length compared to the existing model

Mahindra & Mahindra is working on a number of new products for launch between this year and 2026. The XUV700’s teaser campaign has already begun and it will likely make its global debut in the coming weeks before going on sale around October. It will be followed by the new generation Scorpio in the early parts of next year and an array of new models are waiting in the pipeline.

Chief among which the five-door Mahindra Thar will help in expanding the range further. The lifestyle off-roader received its second-generation late last year and it has been well-received amongst customers with reservations soaring leading to Mahindra ramping up the production. The new Thar is constructed on a new architecture and retained the three-door body style.

The Thar has successfully transitioned from being a bare basic off-roader to a lifestyle off-roader in its latest avatar and the arrival of a five-door version could help in improving its practicality and thus could attract family-based customers wanting to own a mid-size SUV with a roomier cabin and space for additional luggage.

The five-door Thar is expected to be launched in India in 2023. Compared to the existing model, it could be priced around Rs. 80,000 higher. The Thar will more likely get the three-door Jimny as its direct rival sometime next year while the five-door India-spec version is also reportedly in the works. The five-door Mahindra Thar will be longer overall and have a longer wheelbase.

However, the impact of the longer wheelbase in its off-roading capabilities will have to be waited and seen and it will get a wider track as well. We do not expect any changes to the engine lineup though as the existing 2.0-litre mStallion four-cylinder petrol and the 2.2-litre mHawk four-cylinder diesel will likely be carried forward.

The powertrains could be tweaked to generate higher performance numbers to compensate for the added weight. As for the transmissions, a six-speed manual will likely be standard while a six-speed torque converter automatic could be offered as an option. Both hard- and soft-top options could be made available.