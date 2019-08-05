5 Cheapest Cars In India With Over 6 Airbags: Ford Figo to Freestyle

With the increased stress on occupant safety, various affordable cars are now available with at least 6 airbags, here are the 5 cheapest cars in India with 6 airbags

With the Government finally tightening its leash on the Indian carmakers, various manufacturers are now required by law to equip every passenger vehicle they sell with a slew of safety features. Going by the updated regulations, the carmakers will now have to equip all their cars with at least a driver-side airbag, ABS, rear parking sensors, seatbelt reminder and high-speed warning alert.

What’s really heartening, however, is that there are some mainstream cars that are now available with at least 6 airbags. Let’s have a look at the 5 cheapest cars in India with more than 6 airbags

1. Ford Figo – Priced at Rs 5.63-7.29 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi)

The B1-segment contender from Ford India is a stylish-looking, sufficiently feature-laden and fun-to-drive model that got its mid-life makeover a few months ago. The not-so-popular Maruti Swift and Hyundai Grand i10 rival misses out on features like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, but its top-spec Blu trim offers a full quota of 6 airbags. The top-spec variant is available with both petrol and diesel engine options. The lower trims come fitted with dual front airbags as standard.

2. Ford Freestyle – Priced at Rs 5.81-8.26 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi)

In essence, the Ford Freestyle is is a Figo on stilts, with a higher ground clearance and a more rugged styling package that brings in many crossover traits. Like the Figo, the Freestyle is available with a full quota of 6 airbags on the top-spec Titanium Plus variant, which is available with both petrol and diesel engine options.

What’s more, unlike the Figo, the Freestyle offers the excellent SYNC3 infotainment unit that supports both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. While only the top-spec version gets 6 airbags, all other trims come with dual front airbags as standard.

3. Ford Aspire – Priced at Rs 5.88-9.0 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi)

Even the third vehicle in our list of cheapest cars in India with six airbags comes from Ford India. In fact, it even belongs to the latest-gen Figo family. The sub-4-metre sedan derivative of the Figo got a mid-life makeover around a year ago and its top-spec Titanium Plus variant is available with six airbags.

The car even gets the SYNC3 infotainment unit with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Like the Figo, it’s available with 2 petrol, 1 CNG and 1 diesel engine variant. All its versions come equipped with dual-front airbags.

4. Hyundai Elite i20 – Priced at Rs 5.5-9.31 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi)

The Hyundai Elite i20 is a well-rounded B2-segment contender that locks horns with the ultra-successful Maruti Baleno. However, one of the advantages it holds over the Baleno is that its top-spec Asta trim comes with 6 airbags. The top-end variant is available with both petrol and diesel engine options. All other variants of the Elite i20 come with dual front-airbags as standard fitment.

5. Hyundai i20 Active – Priced at Rs 7.71-9.91 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi)

The Hyundai i20 Active is to the Elite i20 what the Ford Freestyle is to the Figo. The more rugged version of the i20 gets a full quote of 6 airbags on the top-spec Asta trim, while all other variants get dual front airbags as standard fitment.

The i20 Active is available only with a manual transmission option for each of the both 1.2-litre petrol and 1.4-litre diesel engine options. In comparison, the Elite i20 is also on sale with an automatic transmission option for its 1.2-litre petrol engine option.