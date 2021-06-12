5 Cars With Lowest Running Costs Under Rs 15 Lakh

We have put together a list of the 5 cars currently available in the Indian market with a lowest running cost of under Rs 15 lakh, and the list is dominated by Maruti Suzuki

Buying a new car is not a one-time investment, since you need to put in a lot of money to maintain it for as long as you decide to keep it. All cars require routine maintenance at regular intervals in order to run hassle-free, and the maintenance costs are obviously different for all cars.

Hence, you might think you got a bargain while purchasing a car, but its high maintenance cost could end up troubling you over the course of its lifespan. To make things a bit easier for you, we have compiled a list of the 5 cars currently available in India that have a lowest running cost of less than Rs 15 lakh, take a look –

1. Tata Nexon EV

The Nexon EV is the best-selling electric car in the Indian market, and it is currently priced between Rs 13.99 – 16.40 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi) without any subsidies. It is a well-known fact that electric cars have a far lesser number of components inside them as compared to a regular ICE car. There is no engine, no clutch, no gearbox, fuel pump, fuel line, fuel tank etc.

This means the wear and tear factor is comparatively lesser than that of an internal combustion engine car. The Nexon EV gets an IP67 rated 30.2 kWh lithium-ion battery that can be charged from 0 to 80 per cent in just about an hour with a fast charger. Since there is no fuel required to run it, the running cost comes down.

2. Maruti Suzuki Celerio CNG

Maruti Suzuki cars have been associated with low maintenance costs for as long as we can remember, and the carmaker’s highly efficient petrol powertrains make sure that the cars have a low running cost as compared to the competitors. Moreover, the factory-fitted CNG option additionally lessens the burden on your wallet.

The Celerio CNG is offered in two variants, VXi CNG and VXi (O) CNG, priced at Rs 5.72 lakh and Rs 5.78 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). The car gets a 1.0-litre K-Series engine that makes 59 PS and 78 Nm. The CNG variant delivers a mileage of 30.47 km/kg.

3. Maruti Suzuki Alto CNG

The Maruti Suzuki Alto S-CNG is offered in two variants, LXi, priced at Rs 4.43 lakh and LXi (O), priced at Rs 4.48 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom, New Delhi). The 800 cc engine puts out 41 PS power and 60 Nm, and is coupled to a 5-speed transmission. Maruti Suzuki claims that the Alto S-CNG can provide a mileage of 31.59 km/kg. The Maruti Suzuki Alto S-CNG is currently the most affordable car in India to be offered with a factory-fitted CNG kit.

4. Hyundai Aura CNG

Apart from the 1.2-litre petrol, 1.2-litre diesel and 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, Hyundai also offers the Aura with a CNG option, that makes use of the 1.2-litre petrol motor and is capable of a maximum power output of 69 PS at 6,000 rpm. The single CNG variant costs Rs 7.44 lakh (ex-showroom), and returns a mileage of 25.4 km/kg.

5. Maruti Suzuki Wagon R CNG

The Maruti Suzuki Wagon R is one of the most beloved hatchbacks in India, and has been on sale since 1999. The Wagon R CNG gets a 1.0-litre engine rated at 59 PS/78 Nm, mated to a 5-speed MT. The car has a claimed mileage figure of 32.52 km/kg, and is available in two variants – LXi and LXi (O), priced at Rs 5.45 lakh and Rs 5.52 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively.