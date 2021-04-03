5 Cars Set To Be Launched In India This Month (April 2021)

At least five cars have been confirmed to be launched in the Indian market this month, ranging across different segments

While a host of nig launches took place last year, a range of car launches were also delayed because of the unprecedented situation. So far, 2021 has been off to a good start with a range of cars being debuted in the country already. Now, April 2021 is set to be a big month as far as new car launches are concerned.

Five cars have been confirmed for a launch in the country this month. Here is a list of the upcoming all cars set to be launched in India this month, take a look –

1. Citroen C5 Aircross

French automaker Citroen is all set to mark its entry into the Indian market with the launch of its first offering here, the C5 Aircross SUV that will be pitted against the likes of the Jeep Compass and Hyundai Tucson. Citroen is all set to launch the mid-size SUV in India on April 17, and we expect it to be priced around the Rs 30 lakh (ex-showroom) mark.

Powering the C5 Aircross will be a sole 2.0-litre diesel engine that generates 177 PS of maximum power along with 400 Nm of peak torque. On the feature front, the car has been equipped with a panoramic sunroof, hands-free tailgate opening, an 8.0-inch touchscreen system with smartphone connectivity, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, hands-free parking, powered driver’s seat, dual-zone auto climate control and so on.

2. Hyundai Alcazar

The Hyundai Alcazar is basically the upcoming three-row version of the Creta, and the car is all set to make its global debut in India on April 7, followed by a launch. The three-row SUV will put up against the Tata Safari and MG Hector Plus in the country, and will obviously be positioned above the Creta in Hyundai’s portfolio.

According to a recent report, the Alcazar could be offered with the same 2.0-litre petrol engine as the Tucson and Elantra. This engine puts out 150 PS power and 192 Nm torque, and is offered with a 6-speed MT as well as a 6-speed AT. Also on offer will be a diesel powertrain, while the Creta’s 1.4-litre turbo petrol engine could be offered too.

3. BS6 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross

The Isuzu D-Max V-Cross was not upgraded to comply with the stringent BS6 emission norms, and hence, was discontinued from the market early last year. Now, the Japanese carmaker is finally set to launch the upgraded pickup truck in India this month itself.

The BS6 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross will likely be offered with a 1.9-litre four-cylinder diesel engine. In its BS4 guise, this engine belted out 150 PS of max power and 350 Nm of peak torque, and it is expected to retain these numbers. A 6-speed manual transmission, as well as a 6-speed AT, are expected to be on offer.

4. BMW 6 Series GT facelift

BMW has confirmed that the 6 Series GT facelift is all set to be launched in the Indian market on April 8, 2021. The 2021 6 Series GT is all set to take on the recently updated Mercedes E-Class, and will feature refreshed styling as well as more equipment compared to the current model.

The facelifted model is expected to retain its 2.0-litre four-pot petrol and diesel, and 3.0-litre six-cylinder diesel engines, mated to an 8-speed auto gearbox as standard. On the feature front, the new 6 Series GT will be equipped with a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a similarly sized digital instrument cluster, rear-seat entertainment screens, 360-degree camera, four-zone climate control, electrically adjustable rear seats, panoramic sunroof, air suspension and so on.

5. Volkswagen Tiguan facelift

Volkswagen is all set to re-launch the Tiguan in India, but this time around, the SUV will arrive in a facelifted avatar. The Tiguan facelift was recently revealed, and a launch is expected this month. The car will be offered with a sole 2.0-litre TSI engine rated at 190 PS/320 Nm, mated to a 7-speed DSG as standard. VW’s 4MOTION all-wheel-drive system will also be on offer.

The Tiguan will rival the likes of the Hyundai Tucson and Jeep Compass in India, and is expected to be priced between Rs 26 – 29 lakh. Features like a panoramic sunroof, leather seats, ambient lighting, an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, connected car tech, three-zone climate control, an eight-way powered driver’s seat etc will likely be on offer.