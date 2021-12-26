5 Cars In Highest Demand In Dec 2021 – Mahindra XUV700 To Kia Sonet

Check out our list of the top five cars that are currently are in extremely high demand in the Indian market

The Indian automobile industry is facing a major slowdown, due to production constraints arising from the global semiconductor shortage. The appetite for vehicles is still strong among buyers, in both the new and used car markets. While the demand for used cars is still in infancy, the new car market has seen extremely strong demand, too high for manufacturers to properly meet in some cases.

Here, we’ve listed the top five cars in India which currently enjoy the strongest demand among new buyers right now.

1. Mahindra XUV700

Mahindra XUV700 has the highest demand of all cars in the Indian market, way higher than the manufacturer had initially anticipated. Due to the global semiconductor chip shortage, Mahindra & Mahindra has been unable to increase the production of the SUV. This has pushed the waiting period for XUV700 up to 18 months for some variants.

2. Tata Punch

Although launched just a few months ago, Tata Punch has also managed to gain a lot of popularity in the Indian market. The primary reason for its success is its high occupant safety; despite being a budget car, the Punch scored a 5-star rating for adult safety and a 4-star rating for child safety in Global NCAP crash tests. Tata will likely add more powertrain options to this micro-SUV soon, which should further improve its demand.

3. Hyundai Creta

The Creta has always been one of the most popular SUVs on sale in India. The manufacturer had stated earlier this year that the demand for the Creta is around three times as high as the production capacity. With production limitations due to the semiconductor chip crisis, the demand-to-production ratio has increased further these days.

4. Kia Sonet

Kia has been enjoying a lot of success in the Indian market since it began its operations here back in 2019. The Sonet is the brand’s most affordable offering here, and it is in extremely high demand among new buyers, mainly because of its long list of features, multiple powertrain options, and aggressive pricing.

5. Toyota Fortuner

The Fortuner is the most popular large SUV in the Indian market, and since the discontinuation of Ford Endeavour, the demand for it has increased even further. The carmaker recently added a 4WD option to the Fortuner Legender, which has attracted even more buyers to the Toyota SUV!