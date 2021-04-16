5 Best EVs In The World [2021]– Tesla Model X To Jaguar I-Pace

Check our pick of the top five fully electric vehicles, based mostly on personal opinion, that are currently on sale around the world

The future of the automobile industry lies in electrification. Almost every carmaker in the world is busy developing either electrified cars or electric cars, depending on their audience. Of course, some brands were ahead of the curve, and have already introduced some fine EVs for buyers around the world.

While electric vehicles still aren’t as popular as traditional fossil-fuel-powered cars, they are steadily gaining popularity around the globe. Here, we have listed five electric vehicles that we believe are among the best in the world.

1. Tesla Model X

Tesla is currently the most successful electric car manufacturer in the world, and in all honesty, we could list all its vehicles here. However, the Model X is perhaps the most interesting of all. This electric crossover is available in 5-, 6- or 7-seat configurations, and gets ‘falcon wing’ doors at the rear, which not only look cool but are extremely practical as well.

Model X offers plenty more features, like a 17-inch touchscreen infotainment system (along with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment screen for the rear passengers), three-zone climate control, autopilot, etc. As for the powertrain, it consists of a 100 kWh battery pack, paired to either two electric motors (Long Range) or three electric motors (Plaid).

The Long Range variant is rated at a peak power of 670 HP and has a claimed driving range of 580 km, while the Plaid variant is rated at 1020 HP maximum power and 547 km claimed driving range.

2. Porsche Taycan

Porsche’s first fully electric vehicle is undoubtedly one of the best in the world. Not only is it extremely luxurious, but it also delivers a brilliant performance, thanks to the innovative 2-speed transmission. The Porsche EV also offers plenty of features, like a 16.8-inch digital instrument console, a 10.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, etc.

The Taycan is available with two battery options – 79 kWh and 93 kWh – with different power outputs ranging from 402 HP to 751 HP, available in RWD and AWD configurations. Depending on the variant, the driving range can vary from 406 km to 484 km (254 miles to 204 miles) as per WLTP test cycles.

3. Audi e-Tron

Audi e-Tron has an extremely understated design, unlike other typical EVs, which usually have unique and unusual styling. However, that doesn’t mean it isn’t impressive; Audi’s first battery-powered EV has a lot up its sleeve. It is offered in two body styles – a conventional SUV and a coupe-style sportback SUV.

The Audi e-Tron SUV is available with two battery options – 95 kWh and 71 kWh – both available with two electric motors, one on each wheel. The larger battery variant is rated at 402 HP of peak power, along with a 436 km driving range (WLTP). The smaller battery variant delivers 309 HP and 336 km of maximum power and driving range (WLTP), respectively.

4. Jaguar I-Pace

Jaguar’s first all-electric vehicle, the I-Pace, is a brilliant mix of luxury and performance. Like other Jaguar models, it offers a stylish exterior along with a luxurious interior, and comes loaded with plenty of premium tech, like a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a 12.3-inch Pivi Pro infotainment system, panoramic sunroof, electrically adjustable seats (with heating and ventilation), 3D surround camera, etc.

Jaguar I-Pace draws power from a 90 kWh lithium-ion battery pack, connected to two electric motors, one on each axle. The maximum power and torque are rated at 394 HP and 696 Nm, respectively. The vehicle can reach 100 kmph from a standstill in just 4.8 seconds, and delivers a driving range of around 470 km (WLTP).

5. Polestar 2

Remember Polestar, Volvo’s performance division? Well, the brand is now in the electric car business, and it’s certainly impressive! The Polestar 2 has an extremely unique exterior design, which seems to be a crossover-style liftback sedan. It has a luxurious cabin, with plenty of features like a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, an 11.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system, etc.

Polestar 2 is available with a 78 kWh battery, which powers two electric motors, one on each wheel. The vehicle is rated at a peak power of 402 HP and a maximum torque of 660 Nm, and can deliver a WLTP-rated driving range of 470 km. Recently, a single-motor FWD variant was added to the range, which is rated at 231 HP of peak power.

In the Chinese market, Polestar 2 is offered with a 72 kWh battery instead, which delivers an NEDC-rated driving range of 450 km.